Stephen A. Smith's comments about Serena Williams' viral Super Bowl cameo is now getting the attention of radio personality Howard Stern. The tennis great joined Kendrick Lamar on stage at the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, and during the rapper's “Not Like Us” the athlete was seen c-walking on stage.

Now, there are a bit of layers to Williams' cameo in the Super Bowl as she had a romantic relationship with Drake, whom the song “Not Like Us” targets. But, as many fans pointed out, her c-walking is more than her getting her “lick back” at Drake, the dance, which originated in Compton, CA (the city where both Kendrick and Williams are from) was used to act as a form of appreciation for her city which she had been penalized for in the past. However, many did not take it as such.

Smith was one of the larger celebrities who voiced his opinion about Williams' moves on his show First Take this week.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a–,” Smith said. “’Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.”

Stern agreed with Smith saying that Williams' appearance at the Super Bowl was just a way to get back at her ex.

“He’s got a point. I hear what he’s saying,” Stern said on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday (Feb. 11) . “She used to go out with Drake, and by dissing him at the Super Bowl, it indicates she’s still living that whole scenario. He’s right. I agree with Stephen A.”

Drake also seemingly responded to the spectacle by posting a photo of himself embracing Williams' former agent, Jill Smoller. The rapper posted it from his finsta handle @plottttwistttttt.

What Has Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Said About Her Super Bowl Cameo?

While some might be enraged at Williams' presence at the Super Bowl, she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are not listening to the naysayers.

“Pretty fantastic halftime show,” Ohanian wrote on X following the performance.

Ohanian and Williams tied the knot in 2017 and share two daughters: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who goes by Olympia, and Adira River Ohanian.

“Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian said in another post on X.

Back in 2012, Williams competed at the Olympics at Wimbledon court. She celebrated her gold medal win after defeating Maria Sharapova by c-walking.

As for Williams, she shared in a recap video how she was contacted for the Super Bowl.

“When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal,” Williams wrote in the caption of her recap of the night's performance.

“I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.”