Before the latest edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which featured iconic K-pop group BTS, his warm-up act, Seth Herzog, made a controversial joke that some deemed racist.

However, he apologized, according to TMZ. They report that Herzog apologized to the group and was even spoken to by some of the higher-ups at NBC about it.

BTS is set to appear on the Mar. 25 and 26 episodes of The Tonight Show. Their appearance will be spread out over the two nights. They were interviewed and performed.

What was Seth Herzog's offensive joke before BTS took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon?

This part of the show was not broadcast, but TMZ alleges Herzog asked the audience, “Anybody here from the North? No? Nobody?” in reference to North Korea.

Naturally, some BTS fans in attendance were not ecstatic, thinking it was a shot at the band, who are from Seoul, South Korea. The outrage was sparked, and fans took to social media to blast Herzog and Fallon.

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Currently, BTS is promoting their sixth studio album, Arirang. It was released on Mar. 20, 2026, and is their first album since their hiatus concluded after the band members completed their mandatory military service.

BTS' last album, Be, was released on Nov. 20, 2020. So, fans have been waiting a long time to hear new material from the K-pop band. Arirang's first single, “Swim,” was released on the same day as the album.

Now, they will embark on the Arirang World Tour, which is set to begin on Apr. 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea. After performing in South Korea and Japan, they will return to North America. These are the first shows BTS has performed there since 2022.

The Arirang World Tour will visit 23 countries across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania throughout its 82-show run. It is set to conclude on Mar. 14, 2027.