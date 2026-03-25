In just a few months, WWE will air Clash in Italy, the first PLE to take place in the country, from Inalpi Arena, and former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green wants you to spend $11,500 on tickets and a one-of-a-kind experience.

WWE has a front-row ticket package titled “Champion+.” Not only does it include a front-row seat to the show, but other perks include an “exclusive backstage experience,” a “ringside photo op,” and admission to “Welcome Aperitivo,” which includes a wine tasting with WWE Superstars.

Another perk is having a “private pasta making session” with a Superstar. While it doesn't disclose who that will be, Green appears open to doing it.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to respond to a post that showed all of the perks included in the package. Green said, “If someone doesn’t book this appearance so I can drink wine and make pasta in Italy !!!!!!!….”

If someone doesn’t book this appearance so I can drink wine and make pasta in Italy !!!!!!!…. https://t.co/znIXbyPEBg — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 25, 2026

So, it sounds like Green really wants to participate in the private pasta-making session. If anyone wants to make pasta and drink wine with Green, this is their best chance.

Just note that these packages start at $11,500. The “Champion+” tier is also the most expensive package. They have pasta-less options that start at $1,150 and $3,600. According to on-location, a front-row seat at ringside costs $13,000.

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Will Chelsea Green make pasta at WWE Clash in Italy?

Who will participate in the pasta-making session is unknown. Green has thrown her name in the hat, but there are still a couple of months for WWE to decide.

If nothing else, it sounds like Green should be present for the show. She is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury, but hopefully she will be back in time for Clash in Italy.

Clash in Italy is the latest European PLE in the “Clash” series. They began with Clash at the Castle, which was held in Cardiff, Wales, in 2022. WWE held a second Clash at the Castle in 2024 in Drew McIntyre's home country of Scotland. They then held Clash in Paris in 2025, and now have Clash in Italy in 2026.