Despite executing an unconventional rollout strategy, the risk may have paid off for Sony, as the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has broken viewership records.

Variety reports that the Brand New Day trailer garnered over one billion views in the first four days of its release. This makes it the first movie trailer to accomplish this feat.

Within the first 24 hours alone, the trailer had over 718.6 million views. That alone was the biggest trailer launch ever, and it also had 373 million views in the first eight hours. This broke the previous record for a movie held by Deadpool & Wolverine, which had 365 million views in 24 hours after its premiere during Super Bowl 58.

Additionally, the new Spider-Man trailer had a bigger trailer debut than the long-awaited video game, Grand Theft Auto VI, which had 475 million views.

When did the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer debut?

The first trailer for Brand New Day was released on Wednesday, Mar. 18. One day before the trailer was dropped, Tom Holland revealed the unique strategy for it.

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Throughout the day, second-long clips were going to be dropped on various social media accounts. This gave brief glimpses at the trailer before the full-length spot was released the following day.

It's fair to debate the merit of such a strategy. But the strategy worked out in this case, as the first trailer garnered over a billion views. Perhaps Sony and Disney will take note of this for future projects.

There's also a chance fans were just excited to see Holland back in the role. It has been over four years since the release of No Way Home, and there are just four months before Brand New Day comes out.

Destine Daniel Cretton directed the film. Previously, he directed the MCU's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon return as Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned, respectively. Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo will also star in it.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.