Retired from pro-wrestling and WWE, John Cena currently finds himself busy with his full-time Hollywood career and fan expo appearances. However, when not attending public events, Cena is often found spending time with his wife.

As seen several times in the past as well, Cena often prefers to keep his life private and maintain his personal space while out in public. He has often dismissed awkward fan approaches in public as politely as possible, and recently, another such situation happened.

A video now going viral on social media shows Cena enjoying his cup of coffee in a cafe when he is approached by TikTok star Harry Daniels. Daniels approaches Cena and awkwardly begins to sing, before Cena stands up from his seat and approaches the TikToker.

“How are you doing? Nice to meet you, I am John [Cena]. Would you like to sing now? What purpose?” asked Cena. However, Daniels proceeded to explain the act to Cena, to which the 17-time World Champion bluntly responded with, “Okay, I’m not buying what you’re selling.”

Daniels himself shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Ok this ones on me cuz i had no decorum my bad sorry john cena.”

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John Cena explains his WWE future

Retired and no longer planning to wrestle, John Cena recently MEGACon in Orlando, Florida, where he opened up in detail about his professional wrestling future.

“I am working diligently to try to figure out my next path as a contributing, useful member of WWE I think I might crack the code, and I think we have something, and if the stars align and everybody signs off, I will be a whole lot more integrated in the system, and I'm very excited about the road ahead, and I'll just cross my fingers that it works,” he said.