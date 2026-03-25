Hot off the release of their fifth album, Arirang, a member of the iconic K-pop group BTS, J-Hope, really wants to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

During an interview with Kany Diabaté, J-Hope was asked what his “dream stage” would be; he didn't think long before saying the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, he acknowledged that it's a “big dream,” but Diabaté had his back, lobbying for the NFL to make the move.

A performer for Super Bowl 61 in February 2027 hasn't been announced yet. Perhaps J-Hope won't have to wait long to make his “dream” a reality.

Will BTS ever headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

It's not impossible that BTS headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show someday, especially since they are one of the biggest bands in the world.

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Currently, they are weeks away from their Arirang World Tour starting. This is the group's first tour after some members completed their mandatory military service. They are going to begin the tour on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2026, in South Korea, and conclude it on Mar. 14 in the Philippines.

After five shows in South Korea and Japan, BTS will visit North America. These are their first shows in North America since April 2022. Some of the cities they will play in include Tampa, East Rutherford, Baltimore, and Inglewood. Throughout the 82-date tour, BTS will also visit Europe, South America, and Oceania.

It is noteworthy that BTS is on tour in 2027 around the time of Super Bowl 61. The game is scheduled for Valentine's Day (Feb. 14, 2027). They are scheduled to perform on Feb. 12 and 13, the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

So, it may not be feasible to have them perform on Feb. 14 in Inglewood, California. However, if BTS stays together, they will have several more opportunities to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.