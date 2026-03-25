Months after his dominating win over Jake Paul in Florida, USA, and a devastating tragedy in Nigeria, British boxer Anthony Joshua is now back in form. Despite no confirmed fight scheduled for Joshua this year, the 36-year-old has been training hard with boxing veteran Oleksandr Usyk.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion has recently been in Ukraine training with his friend, Usyk. “AJ” began working with Team Usyk ahead of his Miami fight with Jake Paul last year in Dec. 2025. Usyk’s coaches are now overseeing Joshua's recent workouts in Kyiv, where he looked to be in incredible physical shape.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also shared a video of “The Watford warrior” training on his Instagram, which soon got flooded with positive comments about Joshua's comeback and recovery. Usyk, who is scheduled to fight Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids in May. 23, 2026, also made an appearance in the video, where he was seen motivating and cheering Joshua.

The video was soon flooded with positive comments. “Really happy AJ has found a friend in Usyk, much needed after the year he’s had,” wrote one fan. While another fan commented, “Shows the true class of the man.” Another fan was in awe of Usyk's gesture of helping Joshua out, “I’m loving how Usyk’s helping him, makes me very feels! shows how much of a genuine, class act he is! Just what AJ needs.”

While not confirmed yet, the Joshua vs. Tyson Fury boxing match is reportedly agreed to take place later this year.

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Oleksandr Usyk talks about his relationship with Anthony Joshua

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk opened up about his relationship and friendship with Joshua. “I really appreciate that he’s here. To me, he’s like a big brother. He’s not my rival, not my opponent, he’s my partner, my brother. And now he likes Ukrainian food too, especially borscht.”