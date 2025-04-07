Count in legendary NFL pass rusher JJ Watt as a fan of Mike White's HBO series, The White Lotus, which just aired its Season 3 finale.

Watt took to X, formerly Twitter, to give his thoughts on the finale. He referenced one of the scenes of the last episode, saying, “Pretty insane tree/fruit to have just sitting in the middle of a wellness retreat resort (or any resort, ever).”

We will have to see if the White Lotus Season 3 finale impacts Watt's future travel plans. Perhaps he can recreate the scene whenever he visits a fancy resort next.

Throughout his 12-year NFL career, Watt was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He was named to seven All-Pro teams (five First-team, two Second-team) and was the league leader in sacks twice (in 2012 and 2015).

Additionally, he holds the record for most seasons with more than 20 sacks (two). Watt has since joined NFL Today as a studio analyst since his retirement in 2022.

In retirement, JJ Watt has had time to catch up with TV series, such as The White Lotus. We will have to wait and see if he shares any more thoughts on the HBO series.

The White Lotus Season 3 concluded on Sunday, April 6, 2025, with its finale. The third season of the hit show debuted on February 16, 2025.

Once again, White wrote and directed all eight episodes of the third season, which features another A-list ensemble. Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sam Rockwell are among those in the season.

There are some returning stars from past seasons. Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries, who play Belinda Lindsey and Greg Hunt, respectively, return from the first two seasons. They were connected via Tonya (Jennifer Coolidge), who died in the Season 2 finale.

Belinda was a spa manager from the White Lotus resort in Hawaii. She got close to Tonya, who promised her big things but did not come through. Meanwhile, Tonya also fell in love with Greg, and they got married before Season 2.

The third season of The White Lotus takes place in Thailand. Like the past two seasons, it featured a new location. The first season took place in Hawaii, while the second took place in Sicily.