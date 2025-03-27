Retired NFL players are increasingly gravitating toward sports media opportunities. While Tom Brady set the standard, as he often does, with a record 10-year, $375 million contract as FOX’s top color commentator, three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is the latest former football player to make the transition to the broadcast booth.

Watt will work as an NFL analyst for CBS this season, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. He’ll join Ian Eagle on the network’s number two broadcast team, taking the place of Charles Davis, who is moving to college football.

Watt cut his teeth in the media world on CBS’ studio show, NFL Today. He got his first opportunity to call a game last season, stepping into the booth for Netflix’s broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs game on Christmas Day.

Of course Watt has made numerous media appearances since retiring after the 2022 season, often as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. But he’ll now make the leap to professional broadcaster.

CBS’s top on-air commentator Tony Romo paved the way for the popular post-playing career path. Romo capitalized on his unprecedented popularity in the booth, inking a $17 million a year deal with CBS in 2020. He ultimately signed a 10-year, $180 million contract with the network that made him the highest-paid NFL analyst in history – until Brady surpassed him.

Now Watt will become CBS’ number two analyst. Over at FOX, former tight end Greg Olsen has the number two job behind Brady. Olsen had actually been FOX’s lead analyst until Brady replaced him in 2024.

While Aaron Rodgers, another frequent McAfee guest, may not succeed as an on-air personality, CBS is confident in Watt, reshuffling its commentator lineup to prominently position the former defensive end.

Watt spent 10 seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Houston Texans. He retired with 586 total tackles, 114.5 sacks and 70 passes defended. He also caught three touchdown passes, all in the 2014 season. Watt led the league in sacks twice and was a five-time first-team All-Pro.