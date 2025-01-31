Kim Kardashian made sure a group of L.A. firefighters, most of whom were formerly incarcerated, had an unforgettable night at the FireAid concert, per TMZ. The reality star and advocate purchased 90 floor seats for firefighting personnel to attend the star-studded benefit event.

The FireAid concert brought together first responders, pop stars, rock legends, and wildfire survivors to raise awareness and funds for those affected by the devastating L.A.-area fires. Everyone Kardashian invited had a chance to see the night’s biggest highlight was the surprise reunion of Nirvana, featuring St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain. They powered through classics like “Breed,” “School,” and “Territorial Pissings.” Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet, later joined the stage for an emotional performance of “All Apologies.”

Expand Tweet

A Night of Iconic Performances and Advocacy

Lady Gaga closed the event with a mix of fan favorites, including her Oscar-winning hits from A Star Is Born. She also debuted a heartfelt new song, telling the audience, “It’s just for tonight, it’s just for you.” The folk-pop chorus echoed a message of resilience: “All I need is time, to heal my broken wings and then I’ll soar.”

Green Day set the tone for the evening with “Last Night on Earth,” delivering the first major surprise when Billie Eilish joined them onstage. The lyrics—“If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you”—resonated deeply with the night’s theme.

Most of the firefighters at the concert came from the Ventura Training Center, a program that helps formerly incarcerated individuals transition into firefighting careers. Kardashian, a longtime advocate for prison reform, has been vocal about securing better wages for these firefighters, who often make as little as $1 per hour. She has urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to push for higher pay.

One attendee, recently released from prison, experienced his first-ever concert thanks to Kardashian’s generosity. The firefighters even watched part of the show alongside Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who connected with them on a personal level—his father is currently incarcerated.

While Kim Kardashian couldn’t attend due to filming commitments for her new TV series, All’s Fair, her presence was deeply felt. By recognizing the sacrifices of these firefighters and advocating for fair wages, she continues to use her platform to champion meaningful change.