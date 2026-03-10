Inevitably, there will come a time for Brock Lesnar to retire from the ring, but WWE may have trouble booking dream matches leading up to him hanging up the boots if the latest rumors are true.

During the latest edition of Self Made Sessions, Self Made Pro alleged that Lesnar and Paul Heyman pitched the idea that the “Beast Incarnate” should not lose before he retires. Obviously, if true, this creates a problem for WWE's creative team, who would then have to book him to win any match besides his last.

That would complicate encounters with the likes of Oba Femi or even Gunther, who has been retiring legends over the last year. Lesnar beating either could ruin their momentum, and that may not be a risk WWE is willing to take.

It's important to take this information with a grain of salt. Fans will just have to wait and see how WWE books Lesnar in the coming months.

When will Brock Lesnar retire from WWE?

Self Made Pro didn't state when Lesnar was going to retire. It could happen later this year when SummerSlam takes place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he is billed from in WWE.

If the rumor is true and Lesnar requested not to lose, that means he will be dominant before his eventual retirement match. On one hand, that would elevate whoever beats him to even bigger heights. On the other hand, it hinders WWE's ability to book matches if Lesnar cannot lose any of them.

Lesnar recently made his return to WWE at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE after a two-year hiatus. Since coming back, he has taken part in some gimmick matches, such as WarGames and the Royal Rumble. He also squashed John Cena in their last match against each other at Wrestlepalooza in September 2025.

His brief stint in the Royal Rumble failed to set up any natural storylines. While he had a face-off with Femi, Lesnar eliminated him. Lesnar wasn't eliminated until a few moments later by LA Knight and Cody Rhodes, but this happened during Jey Uso's entrance.

Lesnar then announced an open challenge for WrestleMania 42 during an appearance on Monday Night RAW. No one has stepped up to face him yet, but expect a challenger to emerge soon.