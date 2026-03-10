The cast of the upcoming Tangled live-action remake movie from Disney is taking shape, and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn has joined the cast.

Hahn will play Mother Gothel in the upcoming Tangled live-action movie. She announced the news in a video posted on Disney's social media accounts.

In the video, Hahn was showing her “outfit of the day,” and her shirt featured Mother Gothel on it. While she never outright said that she was playing the character, she let the shirt do the talking.

You want her to be the bad guy? FINE. Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled. pic.twitter.com/pi47Kbli64 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 10, 2026

“You want her to be the bad guy?” Disney asked in its announcement on X, formerly Twitter. “FINE. Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled.”

When is the live-action Tangled movie coming out?

A release date for the upcoming Tangled movie has not been shared. However, the cast is slowly coming together. Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. Now, Hahn will play Mother Gothel.

Disney has a long history of remaking its hit animated movies. This year alone, Moana, which first came out in 2016, will be getting the live-action remake treatment. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be returning to play Maui in it.

In 2025, remakes of Snow White and Lilo & Stitch were released. It's unknown what other ones are being planned by the blockbuster studio.

Hahn is best known for her work in comedies such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Step Brothers, and Bad Moms. More recently, she made her debut in WandaVision.

After her breakout in WandaVision, Hahn led her own series, Agatha All Along, in 2024. She has earned critical acclaim and award nominations for her MCU role.

She is also seen in Apple TV's hit show The Studio. Hahn plays the head of marketing at a movie studio in the Emmy-winning series.