May 2025 on Max blends prestige cinema with buzzy returning shows and daring originals. The month’s most lauded entry, The Brutalist, arrives May 16, per DenofGeek. Directed by Brady Corbet, the A24 historical drama stars Adrien Brody as a Jewish Hungarian architect who emigrates to post-war America with high hopes—only to clash with the cold truth of ambition, identity, and assimilation. The film swept the Oscars earlier this year and features Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones in standout supporting roles. Set in 1947 Philadelphia, the story tracks László Tóth’s professional rise and emotional unraveling, offering a haunting meditation on modernism and the cost of chasing dreams in a new land.

The end of the month brings a sharp shift in tone with Mountainhead on May 31. Created by Succession mastermind Jesse Armstrong, this HBO Original digs into the lives of billionaire friends holed up in a mountain estate while a financial storm swirls outside. With Armstrong’s biting social commentary and claustrophobic tension, the film promises to channel the existential energy of The Menu with the class consciousness of The White Lotus.

Also returning this month is And Just Like That, the Sex and the City spinoff, with its third season dropping May 29. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis continue their journeys through love, loss, and reinvention in New York City, navigating life in their fifties with style and sarcasm. Fans can expect more sharp banter, meaningful fashion moments, and emotional twists.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Conan O’Brien Must Go returns for season 2 on May 8, and The Whale (May 9), Where the Crawdads Sing (May 12), and Ready Player One (May 3) join the film library. Fans of true crime, home improvement, and kid-friendly content will also find a steady stream of new seasons from networks like TLC, HGTV, and Cartoon Network.

All May 2025 Releases on Max, by Date:

May 1

100 Foot Wave, Season 3

A Haunted House (2013)

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

A Private War (2018)

Badman’s Country (1958)

Barricade (1950)

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940)

Carson City (1952)

Chronicle (2012)

Chronicle: Director’s Cut (2012)

Dallas (1950)

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fort Dobbs (1958)

Fort Worth (1951)

Funny People (2009)

Hannibal (2001)

In the Fade (2017)

Inception (2010)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Lone Star (1952)

Lost River (2015)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Megan Leavey (2017)

Notting Hill (1999)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Rachel and the Stranger (1948)

Rancho Notorious (1952)

Red Tails (2012)

Ride, Vaquero! (1953)

Riding Shotgun (1954)

Rocky Mountain (1950)

Royal Wedding (1951)

San Antonio (1945)

Santa Fe Trail (1940)

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (1957)

Son of Belle Starr (1953)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Springfield Rifle (1952)

Stars in My Crown (1950)

Tall in the Saddle (1944)

Tall Man Riding (1955)

The Band Wagon (1953)

The Bounty Hunter (1954)

The First Texan (1956)

The Goonies (1985)

The Kissing Bandit (1948)

The Left-Handed Gun (1958)

The Man Behind the Gun (1953)

The Mortal Storm (1940)

The Naked Spur (1953)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Oklahoman (1957)

The Painted Hills (1951)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Shining (1980)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Young Guns (1956)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Means War (2012)

This Means War: Extended Edition (2012)

Thunder Over the Plains (1953)

Trail Street (1947)

Vengeance Valley (1951)

Vivacious Lady (1938)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Westbound (1959)

Westward the Women (1951)

Wichita (1955)

Ziegfeld Girl (1941)

May 2

Adult Best Friends (2024)

Malditos, Season 1

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A

May 3

Ready Player One (2018)

May 6

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government

Talking Pictures Podcast – Eli Roth Special

The Playboy Murders, Season 3

Toxic, Season 1

May 8

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2

May 9

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum)

The Whale (2022)

May 11

Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1

May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

May 13

Betting on Paradise, Season 1

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1

May 14

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1

Mini Reni, Season 1

May 15

Duster, Season 1

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2

May 16

The Brutalist

May 17

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E

May 18

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21

May 19

American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1

May 20

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

May 21

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5

May 22

Expedition Files, Season 2

May 23

Pee-wee as Himself

Restoring Galveston, Season 7

Silly Sundays, Season 1B

May 25

Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France, Season 1

May 28

Down Home Fab, Season 3

May 29

And Just Like That…, Season 3

May 31