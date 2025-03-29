As spring unfolds, Netflix is welcoming a fresh batch of exciting content for April 2025. Whether you're in the mood for classic films, gripping documentaries, or the latest in Netflix series, there's something for everyone to enjoy, per Hypebeast. Here's a breakdown of the highlights hitting the streaming platform next month.

Film and TV Premieres

April begins with an impressive lineup of film classics that will be available from April 1. Legendary films such as The Breakfast Club, Bonnie & Clyde, and Psycho return to Netflix, giving subscribers a chance to revisit these iconic movies. Whether you're in the mood for a thriller or a nostalgic teen drama, Netflix has got you covered. Additionally, The Age of Innocence, Big Daddy, Matilda, and Field of Dreams are just a few more titles joining the roster.

For sports enthusiasts, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox offers a fascinating look into the world of baseball, debuting on April 8. Following the Red Sox through a season is sure to be a treat for any baseball fan. On the other hand, the How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) series returns for its fourth season, while My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman brings the second half of its season five on April 8.

Another highlight is the much-anticipated return of Black Mirror with its seventh season, dropping on April 10. Prepare for new chilling, thought-provoking episodes that explore the dark side of technology and human nature. Fans of animated content will enjoy Moonrise (April 10) and Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 2 (April 25).

Comedy, Drama, and More

Comedy lovers won’t want to miss Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed, a Netflix comedy special premiering on April 7. In the realm of drama, Resident Playbook (April 12) and The Gardener (April 11) promise fresh storytelling. You season 5, the final season of the thriller series, will have fans glued to their screens starting April 24.

April also brings a wide selection of documentaries. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (April 9) and Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (April 18) delve into real-world issues, while Turning Point: The Vietnam War (April 30) provides an in-depth look at the history of the war.

As the month draws to a close, be sure to catch Chef’s Table: Legends on April 28, a must-watch for foodies, and Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight on April 30, a fun family-friendly option.

What’s Leaving Netflix

With April marking the departure of several fan favorites, be sure to catch up on films like Baby Driver, the Rush Hour trilogy, and Interstellar before they're gone. These titles will leave the platform as the month ends, so don’t wait too long to revisit these iconic films.

Full List of New Releases for April 2025

Available April 1

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

2

Banger—Netflix Film

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!—Netflix Documentary

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3—Netflix Series

3

Devil May Cry—Netflix Series

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3—Netflix Family

PULSE—Netflix Series

April 4

Karma—Netflix Series

Available April 7

Blippi's Job Show—Netflix Family

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed—Netflix Comedy Special

Available April 8

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4

Kian’s Bizarre B&B

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2—Netflix Series

9

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing—Netflix Documentary

The Dad Quest—Netflix Film

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3—Netflix Family

10

Black Mirror: Season 7

Frozen Hot Boys

Moonrise

North of North

Available April 11

The Gardener

Meet the Khumalos

Available April 12

Resident Playbook—Netflix Series

13:

Life or Something Like It

Available April 15

The Glass Dome—Netflix Series

Young Sheldon: Season 7

16

Baby Mama

The Diamond Heist—Netflix Documentary

I Am Not Mendoza—Netflix Series

Project UFO—Netflix Series

17

Istanbul Encyclopedia—Netflix Series

Ransom Canyon—Netflix Series

Available April 18

iHostage

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror

19

Heavenly Ever After

Available April 21

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey

Available April 23

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054

Battle Camp

Bullet Train Explosion

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

UnBroken

24

A Dog's Way Home

You: Season 5

25

Havoc

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2—Netflix Family

28

Chef's Table: Legends

Available April 30