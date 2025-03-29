As spring unfolds, Netflix is welcoming a fresh batch of exciting content for April 2025. Whether you're in the mood for classic films, gripping documentaries, or the latest in Netflix series, there's something for everyone to enjoy, per Hypebeast. Here's a breakdown of the highlights hitting the streaming platform next month.
Film and TV Premieres
April begins with an impressive lineup of film classics that will be available from April 1. Legendary films such as The Breakfast Club, Bonnie & Clyde, and Psycho return to Netflix, giving subscribers a chance to revisit these iconic movies. Whether you're in the mood for a thriller or a nostalgic teen drama, Netflix has got you covered. Additionally, The Age of Innocence, Big Daddy, Matilda, and Field of Dreams are just a few more titles joining the roster.
For sports enthusiasts, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox offers a fascinating look into the world of baseball, debuting on April 8. Following the Red Sox through a season is sure to be a treat for any baseball fan. On the other hand, the How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) series returns for its fourth season, while My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman brings the second half of its season five on April 8.
Another highlight is the much-anticipated return of Black Mirror with its seventh season, dropping on April 10. Prepare for new chilling, thought-provoking episodes that explore the dark side of technology and human nature. Fans of animated content will enjoy Moonrise (April 10) and Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua Part 2 (April 25).
Comedy, Drama, and More
Comedy lovers won’t want to miss Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed, a Netflix comedy special premiering on April 7. In the realm of drama, Resident Playbook (April 12) and The Gardener (April 11) promise fresh storytelling. You season 5, the final season of the thriller series, will have fans glued to their screens starting April 24.
April also brings a wide selection of documentaries. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (April 9) and Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (April 18) delve into real-world issues, while Turning Point: The Vietnam War (April 30) provides an in-depth look at the history of the war.
As the month draws to a close, be sure to catch Chef’s Table: Legends on April 28, a must-watch for foodies, and Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight on April 30, a fun family-friendly option.
What’s Leaving Netflix
With April marking the departure of several fan favorites, be sure to catch up on films like Baby Driver, the Rush Hour trilogy, and Interstellar before they're gone. These titles will leave the platform as the month ends, so don’t wait too long to revisit these iconic films.
Full List of New Releases for April 2025
Available April 1
- The Age of Innocence
- Big Daddy
- Bonnie & Clyde
- The Breakfast Club
- Conan the Destroyer
- Couples Retreat
- The Croods
- Draft Day
- Field of Dreams
- For Love of the Game
- Geostorm
- Get Him to the Greek
- Heat
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- K-9
- Lucy
- Matilda
- The Mauritanian
- The Place Beyond the Pines
- Psycho
- Rise of the Guardians
- Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)
- Rudy
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Uncle Buck
2
- Banger—Netflix Film
- Garnachas: Glorious Street Food!—Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 3—Netflix Series
3
- Devil May Cry—Netflix Series
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3—Netflix Family
- PULSE—Netflix Series
April 4
- Karma—Netflix Series
- TEST
Available April 7
- Blippi's Job Show—Netflix Family
- Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed—Netflix Comedy Special
Available April 8
- The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4
- Kian’s Bizarre B&B
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2—Netflix Series
9
- The Addams Family
- Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing—Netflix Documentary
- The Dad Quest—Netflix Film
- The Hating Game
- Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3—Netflix Family
10
- Black Mirror: Season 7
- Frozen Hot Boys
- Moonrise
- North of North
Available April 11
- The Gardener
- Meet the Khumalos
Available April 12
- Resident Playbook—Netflix Series
13:
- Life or Something Like It
Available April 15
- The Glass Dome—Netflix Series
- Young Sheldon: Season 7
16
- Baby Mama
- The Diamond Heist—Netflix Documentary
- I Am Not Mendoza—Netflix Series
- Project UFO—Netflix Series
17
- Istanbul Encyclopedia—Netflix Series
- Ransom Canyon—Netflix Series
Available April 18
- iHostage
- Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror
19
- Heavenly Ever After
Available April 21
- Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey
Available April 23
- A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054
- Battle Camp
- Bullet Train Explosion
- Carlos Alcaraz: My Way
- UnBroken
24
- A Dog's Way Home
- You: Season 5
25
- Havoc
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2—Netflix Family
28
- Chef's Table: Legends
Available April 30
- Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight
- The Eternaut
- Exterritorial
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War