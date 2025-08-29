Fall is coming, and Hulu has new titles coming in September 2025, including some high-profile ones like a new season of Only Murders in the Building (Sign up for a free trial!).
The big highlight is the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building. Of course, Selena Gomez returns alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Expect more A-list cameos as well. The first three episodes will premiere on September 9, with new episodes coming every Tuesday through October 28.
Additionally, later in the month marks the premiere of Chad Powers. The series, based on Eli Manning's sketch from Eli's Places, will premiere its first two episodes on Hulu on September 30.
Glen Powell co-created it with Michael Waldron, and he also stars in the lead role. It follows a college quarterback who is kicked off his team. So, he goes undercover as Chad Powers to walk-on at another program.
Everything new to Hulu in September 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in September 2025. Note: they are separated by day.
Monday, September 1
- America's Next Top Model (Season 16)
- Amsterdam
- The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Breaking Up
- Call Me by Your Name (En Español)
- Call Me by Your Name
- Clueless (En Español)
- Clueless
- Devil's Due
- Donnie Darko (Theatrical cut)
- Evil Dead Rise (En Español)
- Evil Dead Rise
- Finding Forrester (En Español)
- Finding Forrester
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- Ghandi (En Español)
- Ghandi
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- I Am Number Four
- Invincible
- Jennifer's Body
- John Tucker Must Die
- Juno
- Just Married
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Mean Girls
- The Meg (En Español)
- The Meg
- The Meg 2: The Trench (En Español)
- The Meg 2: The Trench
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Need for Speed
- Never Let Me Go
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- The Nun II (En Español)
- The Nun II
- Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros
- Pearl Harbor
- Roll Bounce
- See How They Run
- She's the Man
- Space Jam (En Español)
- Space Jam
- School Rock (En Español)
- School Rock
- Trap (En Español)
- Trap
- World War Z (En Español)
- World War Z
Tuesday, September 2
- Betrayal (Season 3)
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- The New Boy
Wednesday, September 3
- Reminder (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Thursday, September 4
- Blood & Myth
- Abducted in the Everglades
- Digital Addiction (Season 1)
- Digital Addiction (Special)
- I Survived (Season 4)
- The Chef's Garden (Season 1)
- Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 2B)
- The First 48 (Season 27)
Friday, September 5
- Memphis to the Mountain
- Ballpark Blast! (Season 1)
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- LOL Live with Brandi Denise
- LOL Live with Malik B
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Parental Guidance
- Sacramento
- There's Something About Mary
Tuesday, September 9
- Only Murders in the Building (Three-episode Season 5 premiere)
- Jeopardy (Season 42 premiere)
- Jeopardy (Seasons 20-21, 27, 34-35)
- Wheel of Fortune (Season 43 premiere)
- Wheel of Fortune (Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39)
- Sister Midnight
- Uncle Drew
Wednesday, September 10
- Tempest (Three-episode premiere)
- Court Cam (Season 6)
- I Survived (Season 5)
- Oceanfront Property Hunt (Season 1)
- Alone: An Inside Look
- Disappearance at Clifton Hill
- Color Out of Space
- The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
- Paradise Hills
- Settlers
- The Square
- Swallow
- Werewolves Within
- Would You Rather?
- The Rental
Thursday, September 11
- The Shallows
- The Shallows (En Español)
- Himouto! Umaru-chan (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- Insomniacs After School (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Friday, September 12
- Dead Poets Society
- Drumline
- I Don't Understand You
Saturday, September 13
- Tracker (Season 2)
- Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)
- Death by Fame (Season 3)
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Season 4)
- Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (Season 1)
Monday, September 15
- Futurama (Season 13)
Tuesday, September 16
- Celebrity Weakest Link (Series Premiere)
- Celebrity Name That Tune (Season 5 premiere)
- Jackdaw
Wednesday, September 17
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 34 premiere)
- High Potential (Season 2 premiere)
Thursday, September 18
- Reasonable Doubt (Season 3 premiere)
- Food Wars! The Second Plate (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- I Survived (Season 9)
- Alone
- Fugitive Hunters Mexico
Friday, September 19
- Swiped
Sunday, September 21
- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery
Monday, September 22
- Into the Void: Life, Death ,and Heavy Metal
Tuesday, September 23
- Valiant One
Wednesday, September 24
- Doc (Season 2 premiere)
- FX's The Lowdown (Two-episode series premiere)
- Murder in a Small Town (Season 2 premiere)
Thursday, September 25
- 99 to Beat (Series premiere)
- The Floor (Season 4 premiere)
- The Golden Bachelor (Season 2 premiere)
- Shark Tank (Season 17 premiere)
- A Seance With (Season 1)
- Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy (Season 4)
- Bigfoot Captured (Season 1)
- Cryptid: The Swamp Beast (Season 1)
- Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (Season 1)
- MonsterQuest Specials (Season 1)
- Ozark Law (Season 1)
- Zombie House Flipping (Season 7)
- I Survived
- The Surfer
Friday, September 26
- Hell's Kitchen (Season 24 premiere)
- Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Season 4 premiere)
- The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- The Man in My Basement
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (En Español)
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
- Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods
Saturday, September 27
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 2)
- Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 premiere)
Monday, September 29
- Death in Apartment. 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?
- America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 premiere)
- Bob's Burgers (Season 16 premiere)
- Krapopolis (Season 3 premiere)
- The Simpsons (Season 37 premiere)
- Universal Basic Guys (Season 2 premiere)
- Vermeil in Gold (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Tuesday, September 30
- Bloody Axe Wound
- Chad Powers (Two-episode series premiere)
Chad Powers (Two-episode series premiere)