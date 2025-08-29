Fall is coming, and Hulu has new titles coming in September 2025, including some high-profile ones like a new season of Only Murders in the Building (Sign up for a free trial!).

The big highlight is the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building. Of course, Selena Gomez returns alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Expect more A-list cameos as well. The first three episodes will premiere on September 9, with new episodes coming every Tuesday through October 28.

Additionally, later in the month marks the premiere of Chad Powers. The series, based on Eli Manning's sketch from Eli's Places, will premiere its first two episodes on Hulu on September 30.

Glen Powell co-created it with Michael Waldron, and he also stars in the lead role. It follows a college quarterback who is kicked off his team. So, he goes undercover as Chad Powers to walk-on at another program.

Everything new to Hulu in September 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in September 2025. Note: they are separated by day.

Monday, September 1

America's Next Top Model (Season 16)

Amsterdam

The Bob's Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Call Me by Your Name (En Español)

Call Me by Your Name

Clueless (En Español)

Clueless

Devil's Due

Donnie Darko (Theatrical cut)

Evil Dead Rise (En Español)

Evil Dead Rise

Finding Forrester (En Español)

Finding Forrester

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Ghandi (En Español)

Ghandi

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Am Number Four

Invincible

Jennifer's Body

John Tucker Must Die

Juno

Just Married

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Mean Girls

The Meg (En Español)

The Meg

The Meg 2: The Trench (En Español)

The Meg 2: The Trench

Mrs. Doubtfire

Need for Speed

Never Let Me Go

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

The Nun II (En Español)

The Nun II

Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros

Pearl Harbor

Roll Bounce

See How They Run

She's the Man

Space Jam (En Español)

Space Jam

School Rock (En Español)

School Rock

Trap (En Español)

Trap

World War Z (En Español)

World War Z

Tuesday, September 2

Betrayal (Season 3)

Hannah Montana: The Movie

The New Boy

Wednesday, September 3

Reminder (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Thursday, September 4

Blood & Myth

Abducted in the Everglades

Digital Addiction (Season 1)

Digital Addiction (Special)

I Survived (Season 4)

The Chef's Garden (Season 1)

Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 2B)

The First 48 (Season 27)

Friday, September 5

Memphis to the Mountain

Ballpark Blast! (Season 1)

I Love You, Beth Cooper

LOL Live with Brandi Denise

LOL Live with Malik B

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Parental Guidance

Sacramento

There's Something About Mary

Tuesday, September 9

Only Murders in the Building (Three-episode Season 5 premiere)

Jeopardy (Season 42 premiere)

Jeopardy (Seasons 20-21, 27, 34-35)

Wheel of Fortune (Season 43 premiere)

Wheel of Fortune (Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39)

Sister Midnight

Uncle Drew

Wednesday, September 10

Tempest (Three-episode premiere)

Court Cam (Season 6)

I Survived (Season 5)

Oceanfront Property Hunt (Season 1)

Alone: An Inside Look

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Color Out of Space

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

Paradise Hills

Settlers

The Square

Swallow

Werewolves Within

Would You Rather?

The Rental

Thursday, September 11

The Shallows

The Shallows (En Español)

Himouto! Umaru-chan (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Insomniacs After School (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Friday, September 12

Dead Poets Society

Drumline

I Don't Understand You

Saturday, September 13

Tracker (Season 2)

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

Death by Fame (Season 3)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (Season 4)

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster (Season 1)

Monday, September 15

Futurama (Season 13)

Tuesday, September 16

Celebrity Weakest Link (Series Premiere)

Celebrity Name That Tune (Season 5 premiere)

Jackdaw

Wednesday, September 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 34 premiere)

High Potential (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, September 18

Reasonable Doubt (Season 3 premiere)

Food Wars! The Second Plate (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

I Survived (Season 9)

Alone

Fugitive Hunters Mexico

Friday, September 19

Swiped

Sunday, September 21

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Monday, September 22

Into the Void: Life, Death ,and Heavy Metal

Tuesday, September 23

Valiant One

Wednesday, September 24

Doc (Season 2 premiere)

FX's The Lowdown (Two-episode series premiere)

Murder in a Small Town (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, September 25

99 to Beat (Series premiere)

The Floor (Season 4 premiere)

The Golden Bachelor (Season 2 premiere)

Shark Tank (Season 17 premiere)

A Seance With (Season 1)

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy (Season 4)

Bigfoot Captured (Season 1)

Cryptid: The Swamp Beast (Season 1)

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive (Season 1)

MonsterQuest Specials (Season 1)

Ozark Law (Season 1)

Zombie House Flipping (Season 7)

I Survived

The Surfer

Friday, September 26

Hell's Kitchen (Season 24 premiere)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Season 4 premiere)

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

The Man in My Basement

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (En Español)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods

Saturday, September 27

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks (Season 2)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 premiere)

Monday, September 29

Death in Apartment. 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?

America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 36 premiere)

Bob's Burgers (Season 16 premiere)

Krapopolis (Season 3 premiere)

The Simpsons (Season 37 premiere)

Universal Basic Guys (Season 2 premiere)

Vermeil in Gold (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Tuesday, September 30

Bloody Axe Wound

Chad Powers (Two-episode series premiere)

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.