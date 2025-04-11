A new weekend (April 11-13, 2025) means that Hulu has new titles coming to the streaming service (Sign up for a free trial!)

Not to be confused with The Garfield Movie, Garfield: The Movie is coming to Hulu on Friday, April 11. In 2004, Peter Hewitt directed a live-action hybrid adaptation of the Garfield comic strip.

Bill Murray stars as the voice of Garfield. Alan Cumming, Nick Cannon, and Jimmy Kimmel also voice various characters. Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Stephen Tobolowsky also star in the live-action portion of the cast. Jim Davis, the creator of the Garfield comic strip, also makes a cameo in the movie.

It was a box office success. Garfield: The Movie grossed over $200 million on a $50 million budget. In 2006, a sequel, A Trail of Two Kitties, was released and made over $140 million.

Nearly two decades later, The Garfield Movie was released. This time, though, it was a fully animated adaptation. Chris Pratt, who has previously voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, voiced Garfield this time around.

Additionally, a recent Daisy Ridley movie, Magpie, is coming on April 11 as well. In 2024, Magpie premiered at the South by Southwest festival.

Magpie follows a father who chaperones his daughter to film a movie with a popular actress. Meanwhile, his wife and daughter are at home. The father then falls in love with the actress.

All the movies and TV shows coming to Hulu this weekend (April 11-13, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend, April 11-13, 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, April 11

Got to Get Out (Series premiere)

Garfield: The Movie

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Magpie

Saturday, April 12

Fixer Upper (Season 5)

Mythbusters (Season 5)

The Family Chantel (Season 4)

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.