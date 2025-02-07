As Super Bowl 59 approaches, Hulu has a lot of new titles coming to the streaming service this weekend, February 7-9, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

There are a few major highlights coming, including several stand-up comedy specials. Andrew Santino and Anjelah Johnson both have comedy specials coming to the streaming service this weekend.

A classic Denzel Washington movie

One of Denzel Washington's signature '90s movies is coming to Hulu this weekend. He Got Game will debut on the streaming service on Friday, February 7, 2025.

It stars Washington and NBA star Ray Allen. In the movie, Washington plays the father of a top basketball prospect, played by Allen.

Unfortunately, He's Got Game was not a box office success upon its theatrical release. It grossed nearly $22 million worldwide on a budget of $25 million.

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee wrote and directed He's Got Game. It was one of the many collaborations between Lee and Washington.

Washington has also starred in Mo' Better Blues and Malcolm X. The latter movie earned Washington his third Oscar nomination. He earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance.

A 2002 rom-com

Additionally, Brown Sugar, a 2002 rom-com, is coming to Hulu this weekend as well. It stars Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan in the lead roles.

They play lifelong friends who celebrate their career-defining moments. They both attribute their careers being launched by a shared moment of discovering hip-hop. However, 15 years later, they realize there may be more to why they keep celebrating that fateful day.

Rick Famuyiwa co-wrote and directed Brown Sugar. It has become one of his signature movies along with The Wood, released in 1999.

Famuyiwa has since become synonymous with his work in The Mandalorian. Famuyiwa has directed several episodes of the Disney+ Star Wars series and is also an executive producer of the third season.

Brown Sugar was a box office hit. It grossed over $28.3 million worldwide at the box office against a budget of $8 million. It was distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures and released on October 11, 2002.

Everything new to Hulu this weekend (February 7-9, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend, February 7-9, 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, February 7

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show

Beloved

Black Nativity

Brown Sugar

Fresh Kills

He Got Game

I Think I Love My Wife

Just Wright

Winner

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.