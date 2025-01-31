As we head into a new month, more movies and TV series will be coming to Hulu this weekend, January 31-February 2, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
Two Wes Anderson and Quentin Tarantino classics
The first highlights of this month's haul are two classics from Wes Anderson and Quentin Tarantino. Anderson has two movies coming to Hulu this weekend, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs.
They are a unique juxtaposition. The Grand Budapest is a 2014 live-action movie. Anderson's follow-up, Isle of Dogs, was a return to stop-motion.
Previously, he co-wrote and directed Fantastic Mr. Fox. The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs also led to The French Dispatch, the auteur's final movie with Searchlight Pictures.
Tarantino's two-part Kill Bill series is also coming to Hulu on February 1. Vol.1 was released in 2003 and was a box office hit, grossing over $180 million on a $30 million budget. The sequel, Vol.2, came out the following year and made $154 million. It also had a $30 million budget.
The Kill Bill movies star Uma Thurman. She plays the Bridge, who is going after a slew of assassins who attempted to kill her. She also has to battle the yakuza.
Kill Bill was made shortly after Tarantino's rise to fame. He directed Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Jackie Brown prior to the Kill Bill series.
The full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 31-February 2, 2025)
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 31-February 2, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.
Friday, January 31
- Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 1)
- Scamanda (Series premiere)
- Take Cover
Saturday, February 1
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3; dubbed)
- Boruto (Episodes 211-298; dubbed)
- Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny (Season 1)
- MeganPlays: Play It Peachy (Season 1)
- Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 474-485; dubbed)
- Are We There Yet?
- Are We There Yet? (En Español)
- The Art of Self-Defense
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Billy Madison
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Date Movie
- Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales!
- Diana's Popstar Princess Adventure
- Easy A
- First Daughter
- The Fortress
- Fortress: Sniper's Eyes
- GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza
- Gnomeo & Juliet
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Hope Floats
- Isle of Dogs
- Jack and Jill
- Just Married
- Just My Luck
- Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Kill Bill: Volume 2
- Land of the Lost
- The Last Song
- Life or Something Like It
- Man on Fire
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Monster In-Law
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- The Mummy
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- My Name is Khan
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- Nightride
- No Strings Attached
- Nomadland
- The Notebook
- Our Beautiful Back Hair
- Say Anything
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Sleeping with The Enemy
- The Switch
- Taken
- Taken 3
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Thank You For Smoking
- There's Something About Mary
- Titanic
- Total Recall
- Touch of Pink
- Truth
- 27 Dresses
- Ultraviolet
- Wendy
- What Happens in Vegas
- What's Love Got to Do With It
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- When in Rome
- Willem Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- You Again
- You've Got Mail
Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.