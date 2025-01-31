As we head into a new month, more movies and TV series will be coming to Hulu this weekend, January 31-February 2, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

Two Wes Anderson and Quentin Tarantino classics

The first highlights of this month's haul are two classics from Wes Anderson and Quentin Tarantino. Anderson has two movies coming to Hulu this weekend, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs.

They are a unique juxtaposition. The Grand Budapest is a 2014 live-action movie. Anderson's follow-up, Isle of Dogs, was a return to stop-motion.

Previously, he co-wrote and directed Fantastic Mr. Fox. The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs also led to The French Dispatch, the auteur's final movie with Searchlight Pictures.

Tarantino's two-part Kill Bill series is also coming to Hulu on February 1. Vol.1 was released in 2003 and was a box office hit, grossing over $180 million on a $30 million budget. The sequel, Vol.2, came out the following year and made $154 million. It also had a $30 million budget.

The Kill Bill movies star Uma Thurman. She plays the Bridge, who is going after a slew of assassins who attempted to kill her. She also has to battle the yakuza.

Kill Bill was made shortly after Tarantino's rise to fame. He directed Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Jackie Brown prior to the Kill Bill series.

The full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 31-February 2, 2025)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 31-February 2, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, January 31

Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 1)

Scamanda (Series premiere)

Take Cover

Saturday, February 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3; dubbed)

Boruto (Episodes 211-298; dubbed)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny (Season 1)

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy (Season 1)

Naruto Shippuden (Episodes 474-485; dubbed)

Are We There Yet?

Are We There Yet? (En Español)

The Art of Self-Defense

Bend It Like Beckham

Billy Madison

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Date Movie

Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales!

Diana's Popstar Princess Adventure

Easy A

First Daughter

The Fortress

Fortress: Sniper's Eyes

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Hope Floats

Isle of Dogs

Jack and Jill

Just Married

Just My Luck

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Land of the Lost

The Last Song

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Mona Lisa Smile

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Mummy

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Name is Khan

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Nightride

No Strings Attached

Nomadland

The Notebook

Our Beautiful Back Hair

Say Anything

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Sleeping with The Enemy

The Switch

Taken

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Thank You For Smoking

There's Something About Mary

Titanic

Total Recall

Touch of Pink

Truth

27 Dresses

Ultraviolet

Wendy

What Happens in Vegas

What's Love Got to Do With It

When A Man Loves A Woman

When in Rome

Willem Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Win Win

You Again

You've Got Mail

