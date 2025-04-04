It’s not every weekend an animated series dominates Netflix’s lineup, but Devil May Cry isn’t just any anime. Adapted from Capcom’s beloved video game franchise, this new series promises stylized combat, supernatural demons, and a heavy dose of cool, per TechRadar. Produced by Adi Shankar, the same mind behind Castlevania, the show follows Dante, a half-human, half-demon demon hunter, as he faces monstrous threats with a sardonic wit and a giant sword.

The animation doesn’t hold back. Every frame feels explosive, while the tone balances gothic intensity with irreverent humor. With the recent success of anime adaptations on Netflix, Devil May Cry feels poised to be the streamer’s next animated hit. Even longtime fans of the game series might discover fresh story arcs and emotional depth not found in the original games.

Pulse Delivers Drama and Heartbeats

On the live-action front, Netflix debuts Pulse, its first original procedural medical drama. Set in a high-pressure Miami trauma center, the series leans into emotional intensity and high-stakes patient care. Willa Fitzgerald plays Dr. Danny Simms, a fiercely talented doctor grappling with a complicated personal life and a turbulent romance with her boss, Dr. Xander Phillips, portrayed by Colin Woodell. Their bond quickly threatens the balance within the team, with ripple effects that could impact more than just their relationship.

Pulse weaves personal dilemmas with medical emergencies, giving it the potential to hook fans of shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Resident. With a full season available on Netflix from the jump, it’s ideal for viewers seeking a fresh weekend binge.

Karma and Test Add Mystery and Suspense

Rounding out the weekend drop are Karma and Test, two new Netflix originals shrouded in intrigue. Karma delves into the spiritual consequences of past actions, centering on a group of characters whose fates interlock in unexpected ways. With moody cinematography and a nonlinear narrative, it explores morality, regret, and redemption.

Meanwhile, Test takes a darker turn. Described as a psychological thriller, the film presents a high-stakes experiment in human behavior gone wrong. Trapped participants must navigate a series of morally challenging situations, forcing them to choose between survival and conscience. If you liked The Platform or Circle, this one belongs on your list.

New on Netflix – Full List

Thursday, April 3

Devil May Cry

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Season 3)

Pulse

Friday, April 4