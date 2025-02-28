Netflix is closing out February and ushering in March with an exciting lineup of new releases, per Decider. From classic films to fresh Netflix originals, subscribers can enjoy 27 new titles hitting the platform this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for an inspiring sports comedy, a deep dive into a global pop sensation, or a gripping police thriller, there’s something for everyone.

Isla Gordon’s Game-Changing Move

Kate Hudson stars in a high-energy sports comedy about Isla Gordon, a woman stepping up in a male-dominated world. When a scandal forces one of her brothers out, Isla takes over as president of the Los Angeles Lakers Waves, a legendary basketball team. Facing resistance from skeptical board members, league executives, and her own family, Isla must prove she has the vision, determination, and savvy to lead. This underdog story promises humor, heart, and plenty of court-side drama.

Aitana: Metamorphosis – A Star’s Journey

Aitana: Metamorphosis offers an intimate look into the life of the Spanish pop icon Aitana. This documentary series grants fans unprecedented access to her personal and professional evolution, from crafting chart-topping hits to overcoming challenges in the entertainment industry. Viewers will witness Aitana’s raw moments, triumphs, and the determination that has cemented her as one of Spain’s biggest musical stars.

Squad 36 – A Police Thriller with Twists

For those who love high-stakes crime dramas, Squad 36 delivers a gripping tale of corruption, loyalty, and revenge. Set in modern-day Paris, the film follows Antoine Cerda, a top police officer demoted to the Anti-Crime Brigade. When his former squadmates start turning up dead, he embarks on a dangerous solo investigation. With escalating tensions and a web of deceit, Antoine must uncover the truth before he becomes the next target.

Full List of New Titles on Netflix

Released Friday, February 28

Aitana: Metamorphosis (ES) NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Despicable Me 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Squad 36 (FR) NETFLIX FILM

Released Saturday, March 1

The Potato Lab

Sakamoto Days

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

With so many options to choose from, this weekend is the perfect time to grab some popcorn and settle in for a binge-worthy Netflix session.