The golfing world was stunned last May after World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested upon arrival at the PGA Championship. It was as though the world stood still, with everyone trying to understand how that could have happened.

Since that time, all of the charges against Scheffler have been dropped. The occurrence has basically become inconsequential for the golfer. But that does not change the fact it was one of the wildest stories in recent memory in all of golf. Let us not forget that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car at the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club that morning.

Netflix's Docuseries, Full Swing, is set to release Season 3 on Wednesday. On the eve of the debut, another trailer dropped for the upcoming season, with brand new police footage from the incident with Scheffler.

The trailer opens with Tom Kim talking about seeing his friend, Scottie Scheffler, in handcuffs. It then goes to the shot of Scheffler being handcuffed, footage previously released, during a voice-over from the Ridgewood, NJ native.

“First of all, I was freaking out because I went from driving into the golf course to a jail cell. I still don't really know how that happened, exactly.” From there, we get a new look at the arrest from inside the police car with Scheffler in cuffs.

“I'll be honest, I didn't think this was a position I'd be in,” Scheffler said to police from inside the squad car.

“Usually, people never do,” the cop shot back.

After some quick parts of an interview with Joel Dahmen regarding the incident, and an ESPN broadcast from last May, Scheffler was asked if he had had anything to drink. His answer is perfect.

“Just mouthwash… I try not to drink too much before I go play golf at 8am.” Even the officer could not help but laugh.

“I assume you are pretty good if you are playing in the PGA?” the officer asked.

Scheffler, in true Scottie form, took a modest approach. “I'm all right, yeah.” It was clear that the Louisville Police had no idea they had arrested the best golfer on the planet. Not that that should matter. No one should be above the law. But it certainly added intrigue to the story of the year, if not the decade.