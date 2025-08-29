As fall approaches, loads of new titles are coming to Paramount+ in September (Sign up for a free trial!). It will be a busy month for subscribers, as there are lots of new library titles to explore, as well as originals to the streaming service.
The main premiere is the third season of Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King. The series is one of Sheridan's many creations for Paramount+.
Of course, Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi. He will be joined by other returning stars like Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Neal McDonough, and Frank Grillo.
Additionally, the streaming premiere of Winter Spring Summer or Fall is on September 1. The movie stars Wednesday Season 1 co-stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White.
Winter Spring Summer or Fall premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. It was subsequently released digitally on April 25, 2025. Now, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ on September 1.
All the movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ in September 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in September 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” notes titles that Paramount+ Premium subscribers can livestream from CBS.
Monday, September 1
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Addams Family Values
- Afflicted
- Along Came A Spider
- Angel Heart
- Approaching The Unknown
- April Fool's Day
- Area 51
- Arrival
- Asylum
- Below
- Beneath
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
- Body Cam
- Brick Mansions
- Burke & Hare*
- Cesar Chavez
- Cloverfield
- Cursed
- Daybreakers
- Disturbia
- Dracula III: Legacy
- Face/Off
- Fatal Attraction
- Frida
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th Part II
- Friday the 13th Part III
- Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
- From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
- Galaxy Quest
- Gattaca
- Geostorm
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jacob's Ladder
- John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.
- Kiss The Girls
- La Bamba
- Labor Day
- Life
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Loosies*
- Margaux
- Mommie Dearest
- Murder On The Orient Express
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Nick of Time
- Nobody's Fool
- O (Othello)
- Overlord
- Patriot Games
- Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
- Phantoms
- Piñero
- Quinceañera
- Road to Perdition
- Safe*
- Scary Movie
- Scary Movie 2
- Scary Movie 3
- Scream 4
- Seven Psychopaths
- Sleepy Hollow
- Small Soldiers
- Spell
- Spontaneous
- Student Bodies
- Super 8
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Sweet Dreams
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- The Addams Family
- The Commuter*
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer
- The Devil Inside
- The Faculty
- The Gift
- The Grifters
- The Haunting
- The Hunter
- The Island
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Longest Yard
- The Loved Ones
- The Mechanic
- The Monster Squad
- The Night Clerk
- The Parallax View
- The Reckoning
- The Relic
- The Ring
- The Stepford Wives
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Terminal
- The Uninvited
- The Woman in Black
- To Catch a Thief
- Twisted
- Universal Soldier
- Up in Smoke
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Venom
- Vertical Limit
- Virtuosity
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- Winter, Spring Summer or Fall*
- Witness
- World War Z
Wednesday, September 3
- Wolves*
Thursday, September 4
- NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Series premiere)
Friday, September 5
- Old Henry*
- Superhero Movie*
Sunday, September 7
- 2025 Video Music Awards**
Monday, September 8
- The Wedding Banquet*
Thursday, September 9
- Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout.
Wednesday, September 10
- Personal Shopper*
- The Tiny Chef Show (Season 3)
Friday, September 12
- The Reunion (Season 1)
Sunday, September 14
- Primetime Emmy Awards**
Wednesday, September 17
- All Disasters (Season 22)
- The Adventures of Paddington (Season 3)
Sunday, September 21
- Tulsa King (Season 3 premiere)
Monday, September 22
- A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September Special**
Tuesday, September 23
- Bodyguard of Lies
Wednesday, September 24
- Survivor (Season 49)**
Wednesday, September 25
- The Amazing Race (Season 38)**
Sunday, September 28
- 60 Minutes (Season 58)**
- 47 Hours (Season 38)
