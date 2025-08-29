As fall approaches, loads of new titles are coming to Paramount+ in September (Sign up for a free trial!). It will be a busy month for subscribers, as there are lots of new library titles to explore, as well as originals to the streaming service.

The main premiere is the third season of Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King. The series is one of Sheridan's many creations for Paramount+.

Of course, Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi. He will be joined by other returning stars like Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Neal McDonough, and Frank Grillo.

Additionally, the streaming premiere of Winter Spring Summer or Fall is on September 1. The movie stars Wednesday Season 1 co-stars Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White.

Winter Spring Summer or Fall premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. It was subsequently released digitally on April 25, 2025. Now, it will be available to stream on Paramount+ on September 1.

All the movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ in September 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in September 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” notes titles that Paramount+ Premium subscribers can livestream from CBS.

Monday, September 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Addams Family Values

Afflicted

Along Came A Spider

Angel Heart

Approaching The Unknown

April Fool's Day

Area 51

Arrival

Asylum

Below

Beneath

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Body Cam

Brick Mansions

Burke & Hare*

Cesar Chavez

Cloverfield

Cursed

Daybreakers

Disturbia

Dracula III: Legacy

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Frida

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Gattaca

Geostorm

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jacob's Ladder

John Carpenter's Escape From L.A.

Kiss The Girls

La Bamba

Labor Day

Life

Like Water for Chocolate

Loosies*

Margaux

Mommie Dearest

Murder On The Orient Express

National Lampoon's Animal House

Nick of Time

Nobody's Fool

O (Othello)

Overlord

Patriot Games

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Piñero

Quinceañera

Road to Perdition

Safe*

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scream 4

Seven Psychopaths

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Spell

Spontaneous

Student Bodies

Super 8

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Dreams

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

The Addams Family

The Commuter*

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Devil Inside

The Faculty

The Gift

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hunter

The Island

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

The Night Clerk

The Parallax View

The Reckoning

The Relic

The Ring

The Stepford Wives

The Sum of All Fears

The Terminal

The Uninvited

The Woman in Black

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Universal Soldier

Up in Smoke

Vampire in Brooklyn

Venom

Vertical Limit

Virtuosity

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

Winter, Spring Summer or Fall*

Witness

World War Z

Wednesday, September 3

Wolves*

Thursday, September 4

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Series premiere)

Friday, September 5

Old Henry*

Superhero Movie*

Sunday, September 7

2025 Video Music Awards**

Monday, September 8

The Wedding Banquet*

Thursday, September 9

Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout.

Wednesday, September 10

Personal Shopper*

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 3)

Friday, September 12

The Reunion (Season 1)

Sunday, September 14

Primetime Emmy Awards**

Wednesday, September 17

All Disasters (Season 22)

The Adventures of Paddington (Season 3)

Sunday, September 21

Tulsa King (Season 3 premiere)

Monday, September 22

A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September Special**

Tuesday, September 23

Bodyguard of Lies

Wednesday, September 24

Survivor (Season 49)**

Wednesday, September 25

The Amazing Race (Season 38)**

Sunday, September 28

60 Minutes (Season 58)**

47 Hours (Season 38)

