Two years after Paul Giamatti celebrated his Golden Globe at In-N-Out, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan did the same after the Oscars.

Jordan was seen at In-N-Out following his first win at the Oscars, signing autographs for workers and celebrating amongst his fans.

Michael B. Jordan was just spotted at In-N-Out Burger showing love to workers and fans while holding his Oscar after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” at the 98th Academy Awards.pic.twitter.com/5nREg6zgf9 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 16, 2026

Naturally, this drew a lot of attention, as a crowd gathered around him. They went wild as he addressed them with his trophy. Hopefully, after posing for pictures and videos, he was able to enjoy his celebratory dinner.

Michael B. Jordan's first Oscars win and In-N-Out celebration

Some spent the night partying away after the 2026 Oscars ceremony. While Jordan very well may have done that, he made a pit stop at In-N-Out as Giamatti did a couple of years earlier.

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After the 2024 Golden Globes, Giamatti went viral for being spotted at In-N-Out. He called it “crazy and interesting” that it went viral, but he didn't “regret” his decision.

On Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026, Jordan won his first-ever Oscar. This was the first time he was nominated, and he got it for his dual role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

In the movie, Jordan played a set of twins, Smoke and Stack Moore. They return to their hometown in the Jim Crow South in 1932 to open a juke joint. However, their plans are disrupted by a supernatural force.

Sinners was a box office hit, grossing over $369 million at the box office. Even more impressive is that Sinners is an original story from Coogler. It also received a record 16 nominations at the 2026 Oscars.

While it received a record number of nominations, it also set a record for the most losses (12) at a ceremony. Still, Jordan's accomplishment should not be swept under the rug. Sinners marked his fifth collaboration with Coogler, and his work finally got recognized by the Academy.