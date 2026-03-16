After the 2026 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen partying with the likes of Alix Earle and Tate McRae.

TMZ reports that Burrow was seen with the likes of Earle, McRae, and Stassie Karanikolaou at Vanity Fair's Oscars party following the ceremony at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

They were all seen going into an SUV, leaving the party. Burrow attempted to hide his face while riding shotgun, and the trio of women was grinning in the back seat.

Now, it's important to note that Earle has been heavily linked to Tom Brady in recent months. Additionally, McRae is seemingly dating Team USA men's hockey star, Jack Hughes.

It's possible that they are all friends and were going to the same destination following the Oscars party. After all, Burrow was recently seen with Jessica Alba in Las Vegas, but this didn't amount to anything romantic between them.

Who is Joe Burrow dating after being seen at an Oscars party with Alix Earle and Tate McRae?

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Burrow was last known to be dating former Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton. However, it's unknown what the status of their relationship is. Judging by TMZ's report, Burrow may be single and ready to mingle.

Currently, Burrow is enjoying his offseason ahead of his seventh year in the NFL. He is coming off another injury-plagued season in 2025, during which he played in eight games. Through eight games, he was effective, passing for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Bengals finished the season a disappointing 6-11 in 2025. This was good enough for third place in the AFC North, and they missed the playoffs yet again with Burrow. They are hoping for better results in 2026 as they attempt to return to the Super Bowl.