Universal’s latest entry into the ever-expanding video game movie universe comes with horsepower, heat, and a few unexpected drivers. The studio has tapped Sydney Sweeney and Michael Bay for a film adaptation of OutRun, Sega’s classic 1986 arcade racer known for its branching routes, smooth driving vibes, and synth-heavy soundtrack. Sweeney joins as a producer while Bay, known for cranking the dial to eleven, is set to direct, per Deadline.

Sweeney’s presence continues a trend of rising stars stepping into producing roles. She’s not just front-of-camera talent anymore. After co-producing Immaculate and spearheading an upcoming Christy Martin biopic, Sweeney’s eye for story seems to be shifting gears into action-packed terrain. For Bay, OutRun gives him a golden opportunity to return to his wheelhouse: fast cars, loud booms, and stylized chaos. He’ll produce alongside Brad Fuller under their Platinum Dunes banner, fresh off A Quiet Place: Day One and the thriller Drop.

From arcade royalty to cinematic gamble

Translating OutRun to the big screen presents a unique challenge: the original game wasn’t story-heavy. Instead, it let players coast through multiple sun-drenched routes in a Ferrari, grooving to iconic tunes while dodging traffic. If Bay and screenwriter Jayson Rothwell (Polar, Arachnid) stick to the game’s essence, the result could be more Baby Driver than Fast & Furious, with a stylistic blend of music, motion, and mayhem.

Sega’s Toru Nakahara, whose production fingerprints are already on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and other Sega adaptations, is attached as a producer along with Sweeney. Sega president Shuji Utsumi will also oversee the project, signaling the company’s hands-on approach.

Universal, no stranger to adapting games (for better or worse), has history with Street Fighter, Doom, and more recently, Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Whether OutRun becomes a cult hit or just another high-octane misfire remains to be seen. But with Sydney Sweeney’s ambition and Bay’s signature flair, it won’t be boring.