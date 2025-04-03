Romance rumors have once again started to swirl between Anyone But You costars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Over the weekend, Sweeney attended Powell's sister's wedding amid her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino. The Top Gun: Maverick star is now speaking out about the rumors, which have some fans scratching their heads.

“Timing is everything in this world, isn't it? She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding,” Powell told Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Olivia Munn on TODAY with Jenna & Friends. “The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there.”

After news of Sweeney attending Powell's sister's wedding surfaced, fans began to ship the potential of a new Hollywood couple.

“Sydney sweeney and glen powell it couple coming,” a fan wrote on X.

sydney sweeney and glen powell it couple coming pic.twitter.com/grqZndKQ4Q — Lexi Rose❦ (@lexirose321x) April 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Streets are saying Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are together…life imitates art,” a fan posted referring to their roles on Anyone But You.

streets are saying Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are together…life imitates art pic.twitter.com/0yVnW18obZ — 🦋 (@confetikhaleesi) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“sydney sweeney and glen powell i am rooting for yall,” another fan wrote, adding photos from their film.

sydney sweeney and glen powell i am rooting for yall pic.twitter.com/yCqVIX3UWn — Bri (@moonroses) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite several families wanting Sydney and Powell to be an item, the actor's mom, Cydney Powell, set the record straight calling the rumors “silly.”

“They're definitely not together,” Cydney told the Daily Mail.”[There is] nothing going on behind closed doors.”

Cydney continued to marvel over the Euphoria actress and share that she attended the wedding as a friend to the family.

“We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend,” she continued. “We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her.”

TMZ reiterated Cydney's remark about her son's relationship with the actress.

Sweeney is “very good friends with the Powell family” and has been “very close” with Glen's sister Leslie Powell “for a long time,” a source with direct knowledge told the outlet.

Sydney Sweeney Splits With Jonathan Davino After 7 Years

Sweeney attending the wedding of Leslie Powell follows the news that she split with Davino after seven years together. The couple began dating in 2018 and in 2022 Davino proposed. They reportedly have been separate since January and the White Lotus actress wants focus on her career.

“She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source tells PEOPLE.

The actress is billed for several projects including a return to HBO's Euphoria and Apple TV+ Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore is set to hit the streamer this spring. Sweeney will also lead in the Christy Martin biopic Untold: Deal with the Devil and will be starring in The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried. However, with all the projects coming out and filming, a source revealed that was not what was stressing her out.

“What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it,” the source told the outlet.

Sweeney is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago,” the source continued, adding, “This is what she wants to focus on right now.”