Travis Kelce isn't the only Kansas City Chiefs star to be listening to Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was seemingly hyped up for its release, too.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Mahomes posted a heart on fire emoji on X, formerly Twitter. The post went viral, with nearly two million views to date.

Some fans were not sure he was talking about Swift's new album, but rather some of his former Chiefs teammates starting that night for the San Francisco 49ers. “This isn't a secret Taylor Swift drop,” one fan commented. “It's just the Chiefs' former receiving corps filling in for San Francisco.”

Either way, it's known that Mahomes is a fan of Swift's work. It makes sense, given his relationship with her fiancé, Kelce. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been spotted hanging with Kelce and Swift in the past.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting ready for their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 5. They are coming off two straight wins against the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens to get to .500.

The Ravens win was especially encouraging for Chiefs fans. They blew out their rivals, holding Lamar Jackson to 147 passing yards before he left the game with an injury.

Mahomes threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the game. He only took one sack and did not throw an interception. Now, the Chiefs will get one game closer to the return of Rashee Rice.

Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3

After nearly a year and a half, Swift has released her newest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album is made up of 12 songs, including the title track, which features Sabrina Carpenter.

The Life of a Showgirl is Swift's 12th album of original music. Swift reunited with producers Max Martin and Shellback after doing her last few albums with Jack Antonoff.

She announced the album on her fiancé's New Heights podcast. Swift made her debut on the podcast in August 2025. Additionally, a film called The Official Release Party of a Showgirl was released in theaters on October 3.