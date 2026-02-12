It appears likely that 2026 will be a busy year for Paul McCartney, who may tour again as well as release a new album for the first time in years.

During a Q&A following a screening of the new Prime Video documentary, Man on the Run, in New Orleans, Louisiana, McCartney's longtime manager, Scott Rodger, provided updates on the former Beatles member (via Calico Skies Radio).

According to Rodger, McCartney is planning on touring later in the year. While the full list of countries he will visit was not revealed, Rodger said he would visit Japan. If this is true, this will mark McCartney's first concerts in Japan since the 2018 leg of the Freshen Up Tour.

Additionally, Rodger mentioned that McCartney's next album is complete. What's holding it up from being released is the cover artwork. It sounds like McCartney is taking his time organizing it.

When will Paul McCartney tour in 2026?

If McCartney tours in 2026, it will likely occur late in the year. Over the last two years, McCartney has only performed from September to December. The 2022 leg of the Got Back Tour did start in the spring, but it may be too close to announce spring tour dates.

In 2025, he announced his 2025 slate of shows in July. The tour began on Sept. 29, 2025, with a show in Palm Desert, California. He similarly began teasing his 2024 leg of shows in June 2024.

All of this to say — expect McCartney to begin teasing his next tour over the next couple of months. It's unclear if McCartney intends to continue the Got Back Tour, which began in 2022. With a new album on the way, is it possible he begins a new tour in support of his next album?

It's also unknown when his new album will come out. His last proper studio album, McCartney III, was released on Dec. 18, 2020. It has been a half-decade since his last album, so fans are eagerly awaiting his next one.