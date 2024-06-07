Ray J's “Sexy Can I” wasn't just a chart-topping hit; it was a lucrative investment opportunity for basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal. In a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, Ray J revealed the surprising details behind Shaq‘s $1.5 million investment in his music career.

Shaq's Strategic Move

During the interview, Ray J disclosed that Shaq's cameo in the “Sexy Can I” music video was more than just a friendly gesture. Shaq had invested a substantial sum of $1.5 million in the song and Ray J's fourth album, “All I Feel.” This investment proved to be immensely profitable, as “Sexy Can I” soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and the album went on to sell 8 million copies.

Ray J shed light on how he pitched the idea to Shaq, revealing that he approached one of Shaq's close business associates. Contrary to misconceptions, Ray J clarified that he didn't directly receive the funds from Shaq. Instead, his team handled the financial aspects, structuring the deal to ensure its success. Shaq's investment quickly paid off, with the initial amount recouped within a matter of months, showcasing the astute business acumen of both parties involved.

The collaboration between Ray J and Shaq didn't just benefit financially; it also showcased the synergy between entertainment and sports. Shaq's cameo in the music video added a unique dimension to the project, attracting attention and contributing to its success. Moreover, Shaq's decision to invest in the music industry demonstrated his willingness to explore diverse business opportunities beyond the basketball court.

Behind the Scenes Drama

Despite the song's success, the music video faced its share of challenges during production. Rapper Yung Berg's arrest for marijuana possession caused disruptions on set, requiring intervention from Shaq to resolve the issue swiftly. Despite the setbacks, the video ultimately captured the essence of the song, featuring vibrant scenes and a lively atmosphere.

Following his tried-and-tested business policy, Shaquille O'Neal implemented a royalty structure in the deal, ensuring ongoing returns from the song's success. This strategic move aligns with Shaq's reputation as a savvy entrepreneur, leveraging his brand and influence across various industries.

“Sexy Can I” not only catapulted Ray J to new heights of success but also served as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in the entertainment industry. Shaq's investment exemplifies the potential for collaboration between artists and investors, showcasing the mutual benefits that can arise from such ventures.

In hindsight, Shaq's $1.5 million investment in “Sexy Can I” was more than just a financial transaction; it was a testament to his belief in Ray J's talent and the potential for success in the music industry. As both artists continue to thrive in their respective fields, their collaboration serves as a reminder of the endless possibilities that arise when creativity meets strategic business acumen.