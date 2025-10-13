Fans of standout Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander don't have to worry about him starting a podcast like other NBA stars.

During a profile for GQ, Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear that he is not planning on starting a podcast. In fact, he “can't stand” them.

“I won't be doing no podcast,” he said to GQ.

That is music to Thunder fans' ears. Gilgeous-Alexander is a rising star with the them, and he was a crucial part of them winning the NBA Finals in 2025. Even with his rising profile, he seems content as a basketball player.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is hoping to help the Thunder go back-to-back

Gilgeous-Alexander was selected with the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. That same day, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. He would play one season with them, appearing in all 82 games, starting 73, and averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

After one year in Los Angeles, Gilgeous-Alexander was traded to the Thunder. He instantly turned things around, averaging 19 points per game in his first year with the Thunder.

In 2023, he made his first NBA All-Star team. He was also named All-NBA First Team for the first time, and he would earn that honor the following two years as well.

He averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 NBA season. One year later, he averaged over 30 points per game once again, and he also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Then, he had his best season to date during the 2024-25 season. He averaged a career-high 32.7 points, five rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA MVP for the first time for his efforts.

The Thunder ran through the playoffs behind Gilgeous-Alexander. They swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, were taken to seven games by the Denver Nuggets, and then beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals.

In the NBA Finals, the Thunder were taken to the limit by the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton during the series, but they put up a valiant fight. Gilgeous-Alexander was the Thunder's highest scorer in five of the seven games. He was named NBA Finals MVP for his performance.