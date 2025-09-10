Naturally, spending so much time in a suit can come with “musty” consequences, as Spider-Man actor Tom Holland conceded. The Brand New Day star was recently asked about it.

During an interview with Esquire, Holland discussed his new partnership with Prada. Holland was recently featured in a Prada campaign. The interviewer said he thought it might get “a little musty” in the Spider-Man suit Holland wears.

Luckily, Holland has a solution in place. He is granted new Spider-Man suits on a somewhat frequent basis. “Yeah, it definitely does [get musty],” Holland revealed. “I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon.”

Tom Holland will star in a fourth Spider-Man movie soon

Marvel fans have to wait under a year for the fourth Holland-led Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to be released on July 31, 2026, right before Avengers: Doomsday is released on December 18, 2026.

Originally, Doomsday was supposed to be released on May 1, 2026. However, it was then delayed to December to come out after Brand New Day.

Holland will lead the movie. It will continue Peter Parker's story after using Doctor Strange's spell to make the world forget about him at the end of No Way Home. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will also return as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson and Ned Leeds, respectively.

There will be some newcomers as well. The Brand New Day cast will include Sadie Sink and Liza Colòn-Zayas. Jon Bernthal, who plays Frank Castle/Punisher in the MCU, will also star in it.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton directs Brand New Day. He takes over from Jon Watts, who directed the last three Holland-led movies.

Outside of playing Spider-Man, Holland is also known for his roles in Spies in Disguise, The Devil All the Time, Cherry, and Uncharted. Two weeks before Brand New Day comes out, Holland will be seen in another blockbuster.

He leads the ensemble of Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey. Matt Damon and Holland play the father-son duo of Odysseus and Telemachus. Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Bernthal, and Benny Safdie will also star in it. Nolan wrote and directed the adaptation of Homer's iconic epic.