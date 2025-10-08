If you are waiting for Taylor Swift's directorial debut, you are just like Disney's Searchlight Pictures, who have the distribution rights to the movie.

According to a new report from Variety, Searchlight is waiting for an update on the movie, like all of Swift's fans. Originally, they were hoping for it to get fast-tracked shortly after the announcement. However, that did not happen, thanks to her blockbuster Eras Tour.

The studio is “waiting for Swift to call with any updates.” Additionally, neither Swift nor Searchlight had a comment on their report.

Fans should stay optimistic, though. Despite everything that has transpired, “there's an inkling of hope that Swift will turn her attention to her movie in the coming months.”

What works in their favor is that Swift seemingly has no plans to tour in support of The Life of a Showgirl. That could open up her schedule to work on her upcoming movie.

Taylor Swift is still having success in movie theaters

Even if her directorial debut is still cooking, Swift recently released another movie in theaters. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which was done to promote The Life of a Showgirl, was released on October 3, 2025.

It topped the box office during its opening weekend. The Official Release Party of a Showgirl opened in 3,702 theaters in the United States. It grossed $34 million, more than One Battle After Another ($11 million) and The Smashing Machine ($6 million). The movies she topped featured A-list stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Emily Blunt.

Additionally, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl made $16 million overseas. So, it has made over $50 million to date at the box office.

This comes a couple of years after her Eras Tour movie. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released on October 13, 2023, by AMC Theatres. It made over $261 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Previously, Swift wrote and directed All Too Well: The Short Film. However, her upcoming movie for Searchlight will be her feature-length directorial debut.

All Too Well: The Short Film starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. Its world premiere happened in New York City, and it received a limited theatrical release in 2022. Additionally, it screened at the Tribeca and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022.