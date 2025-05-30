Taylor Swift has finally regained ownership of her first six albums, bringing a long-running battle over her music to a triumphant close, per Billboard. In a major deal with Shamrock Capital, Swift purchased the masters and all associated materials for a nine-figure sum. While the exact number hasn’t been confirmed, she described the terms as fair, respectful, and without strings.

These are the same albums first released through Big Machine Records, which were later sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in 2019. That controversial transaction happened without Swift’s involvement, and it sparked a very public fight over artistic ownership. Braun later flipped the catalog to Shamrock in 2020, though he no longer profits from it.

Swift broke the news with a handwritten message to fans, filled with emotion and relief. “All the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me,” she wrote. The deal covers not just the albums but also videos, album art, concert films, and even unreleased material. It’s a sweeping reclamation of her early legacy, and one she’s been chasing for over two decades.

Even with the originals now under her control, Swift confirmed that her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” editions will remain available. Two of them, including “Reputation” and her self-titled debut, have yet to be released. In the message, she admitted that re-recording “Reputation” had been emotionally complicated, but she left the door open for those vault tracks to emerge in time.

A personal win with industry-wide impact

Beyond her own career, Swift sees this as a shift in how artists think about ownership. She said newer musicians have started negotiating for their masters from the start, inspired by her fight. This, to her, is one of the most meaningful results of the saga.

Swift also praised Shamrock Capital for treating the process with integrity. While she joked about getting a shamrock tattoo, her gratitude was clear. They offered her something no one else had — the ability to buy her work outright.

Now, with her catalog finally in her hands, Taylor Swift can move forward with clarity, confidence, and the legacy she spent a lifetime building.