Fans have started thinking Taylor Swift teased Reputation (Taylor's Version) during the iHeartRadio Music Awards due to her outfit.

While she did not attend the ceremony in-person, Swift sent a video message thanking them for the awards she won. However, fans noticed her necklace, which was a Jacquie Aiche snake necklace, per Page Six. The necklace sent Swifties into a frenzy over speculation.

Of course, snakes were an integral part of the iconography of Swift's Reputation album. So, fans almost instantaneously assumed this necklace signaled an announcement coming soon.

On one hand, it is possible Swift was just wearing an old piece of jewelry. On the other, Swift could be referencing her 2017 album. One Swiftie on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out the similarities between the necklace and the one she wore in the music video of “”Look What You Made Me Do.”

Either way, fans are surely going to find out sooner rather than later. Reputation is one of the last two albums Swift has yet to re-record for her (Taylor's Version) series, and that could be coming soon.

When will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

This year sounds like the time for Swift to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version). For one, she is not touring, as the Eras Tour concluded in December 2024. At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour took home several wards, including Tour of the Century.

Now, she is on a brief break from the road, and she can focus on music. Whether that means she releases new material or another re-recorded album has yet to be seen.

Her previous release patterns suggest it is the latter. Swift started the (Taylor's Version) series in 2021, releasing re-recorded versions of Fearless and Red that year.

In 2022, she released her 10th album, Midnights. The following year, she released two more re-recorded albums, Speak Now and 1989.

The Tortured Poets Department was then released in April 2024. It was Swift's 11th album of original material, and it was nominated for several Grammy awards.

If her past few years are anything to go off of, it does seem like Swift is bound to release a re-recorded album or two in 2025. The only two left to re-record are Reputation and her self-titled debut.

There is also a chance Swift just lays low in 2025. She has been on the road for the better part of two years, and it is unknown if she has any other projects lined up. It appears we will find out sooner rather than later, though.