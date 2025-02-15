The looming question with any Marvel movie that comes out like Captain America: Brave New World is whether or not it has a post-credits scene. Should you stay for the credits after Anthony Mackie's first solo adventure as Captain America?

Brave New World picks up after Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) has been elected president of the United States. Despite his up-and-down history with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), he wants to work with him.

In fact, Ross wants Wilson to form a new Avengers team. This would mean that Wilson and the other Avengers would be working for Ross, causing some hesitation. Wilson is then entrenched in an international incident, and he has to save the day.

Should you wait for a post-credits scene after Captain America: Brave New World?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Captain America: Brave New World

Yes, Captain America: Brave New World has a post-credits scene. Surprisingly, though, there is not a mid-credits scene. So, to see what is coming next, you will have to watch all of the credits.

This was somewhat surprising, given Marvel's usual formula. Generally, the mid-credits scene is used to tease what is coming next in the MCU. The post-credits scene is usually more numerous and low-stakes.

However, Brave New World flips that on its head. The post-credits scene seemingly sets up the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Following the ending of the movie, which sees Sam Wilson visit Ross in the Raft, he visits another prisoner, Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson).

Sterns promises that Wilson is not ready for what's next. “It's coming,” Sterns says. “I've seen it in the probabilities — seen it plain as day. All you heroes protecting this world, do you think you're the only ones? Do you think this is the only world?

“We'll see what happens when you have to protect this place from the Others.” he continues.

What does it mean?

When Sterns tells Wilson about the Others, he indicates Wilson is naive for not knowing about the Others. While it is unknown who specifically Sterns is talking about, could the Others be other versions of characters from the multiverse?

Variants of characters would lead into the Secret Wars movie that is coming soon. That movie will likely use variants of familiar Marvel characters. After all, Avengers: Doomsday is already bringing Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans back.

What is Brave New World about?

Brave New World follows Sam Wilson on his most dangerous mission yet. He is stuck in an international conflict that he has to resolve.

It stars Mackie, Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tim Blake Nelson. Ford takes over the role of Ross for William Hurt, who passed away in March 2022.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters.