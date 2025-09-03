Kevin Hart has a fresh lineup for season 12 of his interview show, Cold as Balls.

Season 12 is kicking off with NFL icon Tom Brady and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, according to the newly released trailer. In addition to Brady and CeeDee, Hart will be interviewing WWE star CM Punk, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez, and San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Webanyama.

“Twelve seasons in, and we’re still raising the stakes!” said Kevin Hart in a statement. “With a live audience amping up the energy, we’re taking this season to new heights. Hartbeat is all about creating fresh, must-watch moments that keep fans talking long after the episode ends – and this season delivers in every way.”

Cold as Balls guests are speaking with Hart in an ice bath as the comedian and actor asks the athletes questions about their lives on and off the court. Previous guests on past seasons have been former NBA star Blake Griffin, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, WNBA icon Candace Parker, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Article Continues Below

“Over the past twelve seasons we've shot on the biggest stages with the biggest names in sports, and it's only fitting that we shoot our 100th episode live with the likes of Tom Brady and Victor Wembanyama,” said CEO of OBB Media Michael D. Ratner in a statement. “We're grateful for our continued partnership with Kevin, Hartbeat, and Old Spice, and to the fans who have tuned in to watch Cold As Balls billions and billions of times.”

The show is taped in front of a live studio audience, and it will have its 100th episode on Sept. 9. New episodes will air every Tuesday on the LOL Network YouTube channel, and Hart’s Instagram channel. Take a look at the season 12 trailer below: