We may finally have a clearer idea of when U2's next album will come out, thanks to bassist Adam Clayton, who gave a targeted release date of the album.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio, Clayton joked that U2's guitarist The Edge has been “teasing” him like everyone else about the band's next album and new music. While it's still a “work in progress,” Clayton hopes to complete it by the end of the year and share more information heading into 2026.

“The only thing that I can say is that it's a work in progress,” Clayton revealed. “We do not have a deadline as such, but I would hope that by the end of the year, we would have some information to share. And perhaps we could suggest something for next year.

Additionally, Clayton was asked if U2 plans to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The band will turn a half-century in September 2026, and they have been privy to celebrating anniversaries in recent years. It doesn't sound like U2 will embark on a 50th anniversary tour, but they will celebrate it internally within the band.

“We know it's there, we know it's coming alone. We are not particularly gonna celebrate it, though these things are very hard to predict,” Clayton said. “But I'm sure whilst we might not be able to align an album or a tour to celebrate that moment, I'm sure we'll be opening a bottle of champagne on the date.”

What we know about U2's next album

U2 is working on their new album, as Adam Clayton suggests. He and The Edge have recently been vocal about the album's progress.

During a recent interview on the band's SiriusXM station, The Edge claimed they are making “great progress” on their new album. He said they currently have the “spine” of it outlined, though it is “too early” to say more.

“We're having a lot of fun,” The Edge said. “We're working together in the studio in various parts of the world with Jacknife Lee. We don't have anything finished yet, so it's too early to start telling people what it is, but we're making great progress.”

The Edge also recently revealed he and Bono are collaborating with Brian Eno again. They are working on what the guitarist described as “some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music.” Clayton was asked about this during his RTÉ, replying, “That sounds about right. Yeah, I think we're heading off in that direction.”

Clayton has also talked about the upcoming U2 album, teasing they are “in and out of the studio.” He added that the band is eager to get new music out for their fans, but he didn't know what year it would be. “When we know what that record is, we'll go out and tour it. I don't know which year. It may be 2026; it may be 2027,” he explained.

It still sounds like it will know about U2's next album in a little while (pun intended). So, stay tuned for more updates from the band.