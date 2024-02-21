Eric Hosmer has retired from the MLB.

The 2024 MLB season is approaching soon, but one player has decided to officially announce his retirement. Eric Hosmer, who won a World Series in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals, is retiring from the MLB, as he announced on his X account.

“There's not much value I can bring a team unless I'm playing 100 and 50-something games a year. The playing days are unfortunately love, which I'm cool with, I'm great with…I wanna start a podcast. I wanna start instilling this winning mentality in guys…We can reach a lot of people and we can make a big difference.”

First episode of Diggin’ Deep is live! Click the link below to check it out…https://t.co/EjfJjgb5aJ pic.twitter.com/tCDQyR4MK6 — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) February 21, 2024

Hosmer has decided to start his own show called Diggin' Deep and the first episode dropped live on YouTube.

Hosmer's MLB career lasted 13 seasons, including a Silver Slugger and four Gold Glove awards and was named the All-Star Game MVP in 2016. Hosmer finishes his career a .276 batting average, 198 home runs, and 893 RBIs. He spent the first seven years with the Royals before signing a massive contract with the San Diego Padres in free agency ahead of the 2018 season.

But, in 2022, the Padres attempted to trade Hosmer to the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster deal for Juan Soto, but Hosmer vetoed the deal. Later on, he was sent to the Boston Red Sox for Jay Groome and played just 14 games in Boston before being released. In 2023, he played with the Chicago Cubs, playing in just 31 games and 100 plate appearances before deciding to call it a career.

Eric Hosmer now begins a new journey with his own podcast and media company named MoonBall Media.