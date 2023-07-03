Errol Spence Jr. will have an excuse ready when he loses to Terence Crawford.

That's according to Crawford's trainer Brian McIntyre who was recently previewing the matchup. At long last, Spence and Crawford will finally battle each other when they compete in a welterweight title unification clash July 29.

The winner of the fight will not only be crowned the new undisputed and unified 147-pound champion, but also the greatest welterweight of this current generation.

And according to McIntyre, Crawford is ready to go 24 rounds if needed — such is how he is preparing for what is the biggest fight of his career.

“Just looking at how bad Terence wants the fight, and how much he prepares, we probably gonna be prepared to go 24 rounds, but if he hurt him he gonna stop him,” McIntyre told Fight Hub (via Boxing Social).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Crawford is regarded by many to be among the top three best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, if not the best. However, he has also failed to get his due credit many times in the past.

McIntyre expects the same thing to happen as he envisions his pupil defeating Errol Spence Jr..

“Terence is different man, and the world knows it,” he added. “That’s why he’s the favorite, that’s why the majority of picks are going his way. Terence knows how to take it away from whatever fighter he’s standing in front of. Make him look ordinary.”

“There’s been many fighters out there that they say this is his greatest test, and then it looks like it’s a sparring match. Then he doesn’t get any credit. I’ll bet you this. I bet you when Bud beat his ass, it’s gonna be an excuse. They’re gonna move the goalposts back a little further. They gonna come up with something. Watch.”

Spence vs. Crawford takes place in Las Vegas in what is all but guaranteed to be the biggest boxing fight of the year.