Singer Erykah Badu, known for her unique style, took to social media to point out similarities between her fashion choices and those of Beyoncé during her “Renaissance” world tour. Badu posted a side-by-side comparison of herself wearing an oversized metallic hat, a look she's been known for throughout her career, and Beyoncé wearing a similar hat during her performances, Page Six reports.

“Hmm…. I guess I’m everybody’s stylist” -Erykah Badu on her & Beyoncé wearing similar top hats pic.twitter.com/hB0ShwsA0s — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 31, 2023

While Badu didn't directly accuse Beyoncé of copying her style, her post seemed to insinuate it. Beyoncé's album “Renaissance” featured her wearing a silver cowboy hat, which has become a signature look for her fans.

However, many fans disagreed with Badu's insinuation, with one user on social media pointing out that the hat Beyoncé wore has become an iconic signature look since her “Formation” era. Despite the criticism, Beyoncé has received immense love and support from her fans and fellow artists, with celebrities attending her tour both in the United States and Europe.

While there has been no public feud between the two icons in the past, Erykah Badu is known for speaking her mind. Her post came as a surprise to some, given the generally positive atmosphere surrounding Beyoncé's tour. The two artists are celebrated for their unique contributions to the music industry, and their fans appreciate their individual styles and talents.

As of now, Beyoncé has not responded to Badu's post, and it remains to be seen if this will escalate into any further drama. Nonetheless, both singers continue to shine on their respective musical journeys, and their fans eagerly await more memorable performances from each of them.