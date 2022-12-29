By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Escape from Tarkov is holding an event for the New Year, which includes Twitch drops.. This event is happening alongside the release of patch 0.13.

Battlestate games recently announced that it would be holding a Twitch Drops event for Escape from Tarkov to celebrate the coming New Year. It also happens to coincide with the release of Patch 0.13, the game’s latest patch. The event will start on December 29, 2022, at 5:00 AM PST (4:00 PM MSK), and will run until January ８, 2023, at 5:00 AM PST (4:00 PM MSK).

To participate in the event, players will, of course, need to own the game. Luckily, Escape from Tarkov is currently 25% off on all levels, so those who don’t own the game can grab a copy while it’s on sale. After you’ve successfully bought the game, you can then link your Twitch Account to your Tarkov account. Once they are linked, you are free to participate in the Escape from Tarkov New Year Twitch drops event.

Battlestate Games mentioned that this year, they are changing how drops worked. Originally, streamers could participate in 3 24-hour drop campaigns: two general days, and one personal day. Now, streamers can participate in six 12-hour campaigns instead:

2 12-hour periods on General Day December 29, 2022

2 12-hour periods on General Day January 7, 2023

2 personal 12-hour periods on two different days. The first campaign starts at 5:00 AM PST, while the second one starts at 5:00 PM PST.

Players can get drops by watching any streamer playing the game on the two General Days. As for the specific periods, players will have to pick one of the partnered streamers to watch. Players will receive a variety of items from this event. This includes various guns, armor, rigs, equipment, barter items, cases, and more. A user from Reddit compiled a list of Twitch Drops from last year’s event, so this should give you an idea of which items to expect. If this seems like a lot, that’s because it is. Players lose items all the time in Tarkov, so it’s not surprising if players lose the items they receive in this event quickly.

Other than the drops event above, Battlestate Games will also be holding its own series of broadcasts. This includes news announcements, tournaments, and more. You can check the schedule below for the time and dates. Do take note, however, that the times shown on the schedule are in MSK. To convert it to PST, just subtract 11 hours.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Escape from Tarkov New Year Event and Twitch drops. You can learn more about the most recent patch to know what to expect from the game. Otherwise, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on gaming news.