Following a recent update to the game's Labs map this July 2023, Escape from Tarkov is now holding a Free Labs event in the game.

Recently, Escape from Tarkov uploaded an image onto their official Twitter account. The image reads as follows:

I see that you managed to get to this point first!

That's a great result, which brings us to the next stage. From this regional branch of the ARRS Terminal, I've gained access to the Laboratory's security systems. Now anyone still left in the city can go after TerraGroup's secrets.

I know you're wondering what would have happened if your colleagues had gotten there first, but you can figure it out yourself.

Following this tweet, players realized that there was an update to the game's Lab map. Before, the player limit was 8-11 players. With the update, the limit became 5-11. That means that the minimum player requirement for the map is lowered by three.

Additionally, players discovered that entry to Labs is free, likely due to an ongoing event in Escape from Tarkov that started on July 24, 2023. Normally, players needed a TerraGroup Labs access keycard to enter the map. Thanks to the event, however, players no longer needed the card to get in. Additionally, Scavs can also enter Labs to try and get loot.

The developers have not released any announcement on exactly how long this event will last. We can expect it, however, to go for quite a while. Last year's Free Labs event lasted for a few weeks, so we can expect this one to last around the same time.

The event is likely because of the upcoming wipe date. Back in December 2022, events just like this one started happening during the weeks leading up to that time's wipe. Since we know from their roadmap that the wipe will be happening in August, this event is likely the first of many so-called “Wipe Events” that happens right before a wipe. Should information arise regarding the end date of this ongoing event, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about the ongoing Free Labs event in Escape from Tarkov this July 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.