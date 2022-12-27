By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Escape from Tarkov’s new Streets map was featured in the new patch trailer Battlestate Games released today.

Earlier today, Battlestate Games released a trailer for Escape From Tarkov’s upcoming Patch 0.13. The patch would introduce one of the most awaited maps in the game: The Streets of Tarkov. This would be the ninth map available in the game, with Town, Suburbs, and Terminal still unavailable.

While not many details are available yet regarding the map, we can learn a lot from the trailer. First off, the map seems to span over a block or two. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was as big as four blocks. As the name implies, the map centers around the streets of the city, along with some major roads. This is a primarily urban map, filled with roads, cars, and buildings. If memory serves me right, this is our first glimpse at the actual City of Tarkov.

While players will primarily be roaming the city streets, they can also go inside various buildings. We probably will not be able to enter all of the buildings, but we will be entering various points of interest. The trailer shows the player entering apartment buildings, convenience stores, workshops, and hotels. The loot in the map is most likely indoors, so players will have to go from building to building for loot.

As for combat, players can do short to long-range firefights. Short-range, or close-quarters combat, will most likely happen inside buildings, while medium-to-long-range fights will happen on the streets. Players will have to adjust their gear accordingly depending on whether they will stay on the streets more or indoors. The trailer also shows off the players using under-barrel grenade launchers. We have been receiving hints about this attachment, and it will definitely be useful on these Streets.

Finally, we also received a teaser about the in-map trader in Lighthouse. We will most likely be getting him this patch, as well as the new Scav boss Zryachiy.

As for when this patch will arrive, we don’t know yet. It’s possible that it will arrive after the wipe, although there still isn’t a date for that. We will be sure to update you once we receive more details.

Escape From Tarkov is available on PC. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.