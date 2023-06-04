Espanyol and Almeria meet in the La Liga! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Espanyol-Almeria prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Espanyol (8-12-17) has been glued to the bottom of La Liga and will be going back to La Liga 2 after this campaign alongside Elche and one more club. Espanyol will be trying to get the best results in their last game in Spain's top flight.

Almeria (11-7-19) currently sits in 17th place, leading one point ahead of 18th-placed Real Valladolid. The Rojiblancos have not found consistent success as of late, but getting three points here might just give them a sigh of relief from relegation.

Here are the Espanyol-Almeria soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Espanyol-Almeria Odds

Espanyol: +155

Almeria: +155

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +154

How to Watch Espanyol vs. Almeria

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, Bet365

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Espanyol Can Beat Almeria

The hosts will be playing their last home game in Spain's top flight, as they will be spending their season in La Liga 2 next time. Espanyol has a 4-6-8 record when playing their home games, and Luis Garcia Fernandez's side should be able to put their best feet forward if they wish to give the fans one last taste of victory.

With a do-or-die game on the line and relegation on the horizon for the visitors, the Parakeets should try to make it hard for Almeria to get the three points at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella. In Spain's top flight, Espanyol will try to match or exceed their offensive outputs of 11.1 total shots, 4.6 corner kicks, and 6.6 successful dribbles on 42.4% ball possession.

Espanyol has found victories in their 5-3-2 formation, so they should continue this lineup if they want to maintain pace, scoring, and offensive positioning. However, coach Fernandez looks like he will employ a 4-2-3-1 formation and have one more midfielder to mitigate Almeria's big bunch of offensive options.

Martin Braithwaite, Javi Puado, and Nicolas Melamed are expected to continue the scoring production for the Parakeets. Sergi Darder, Denis Suarez, and Edu Exposito should continue their playmaking magic in the midfield. Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Cesar Montes, Fernando Calero, and Brian Olivan are sure to face immense attackers from Almeria's side, so they need to step up in the defensive backline. Joan Garcia is also expected to swat goals away from the goalposts. Espanyol should match or exceed their defensive metrics of 17.1 tackles, 9.0 interceptions, 19.5 clearances, and 3.2 goalkeeper saves.

The Periquitos will have to play this match without Dani Gomez.

Why Almeria Can Beat Espanyol

Despite being a bottom-ranked team, Almería will not pose themselves as easy opponents. The Segunda División winners last season are in 17th place, earning 40 points from 11 wins, seven draws, and 19 defeats. The Rojiblancos will aim to get the three points here to leapfrog into a potential 13th-place finish, overtaking Valencia, Getafe, Cadiz, and Celta Vigo.

Rubi’s team will need some serious spark as they head into their final match this June in Spain's top flight. They had an awful run in 2023 but managed to get critical wins over Mallorca, Elche, Getafe, Valencia, Barcelona, and today's hosts. The Almeriensistas will need some serious attacking changes, as they have only found the back of the net 46 times while giving up 62 goals. Their home record is fairly good as they rank ninth in the league with 33 points earned from 19 games. They have one win, four draws, and 13 defeats when playing on away solid and have scored just 17 times.

UDA recorded a 3-1 win against the hosts in the reverse match earlier this season. Almeria has won five times and drew four as well in the last 16 matches against Espanyol. Almeria aims to snap their two-game winless streak with an upset win in foreign soil.

As for Almeria, Kaiky and Leo Baptistao are reported out for Almeria. Chumi is doubtful to make an appearance while Luis Javier Suarez will serve his suspension.

Lazaro, Adrian Embarba, and El Bilal Toure are guaranteed starters for UDA in this game, combining for 14 goals and nine assists this season. Lucas Robertone has two goals and seven assists, while Gonzalo Melero is also a serviceable midfielder with seven goal contributions.

Final Espanyol-Almeria Prediction & Pick

Espanyol and Almeria will make this relegation battle interesting. Despite hosting the game in familiar territory, Espanyol's offensive problems will continue catching them. Almeria should build on their win in the first fixture to secure the league double over the hosts.

Final Espanyol-Almeria Prediction & Pick: Almeria (+155), Over 2.5 goals (-190)