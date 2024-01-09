College Football and ESPN are beginning talks.

The College Football Playoff and ESPN are said to be in discussion of a potential extension deal that would prolong the partnership for six more years beyond the duration of the existing contract, according to Heather Dinich and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“The College Football Playoff and ESPN are in the midst of negotiations to maintain the network as the sole rights holder of the event for the next eight years, sources told ESPN on Monday. The deal would include the final two years on the current CFP contract plus a new six-year agreement for the next iteration of the playoff, sources told ESPN.”

At the moment, ESPN is the only media company that has the rights to broadcast CFP games. The current deal between ESPN and College Football Playoff is for 12 years, but that's about to expire by the end of the 2025 season. College football is one of the most lucrative in the world of sports, so the potential to have the partnership extended for half a dozen years can be expected to reel in the Bristol-based company a massive profit. However, College Football Playoff executive Bill Hancock indicated that they are now looking outside of ESPN as a partner.

“I have to say, this is a negotiation, and so I'm not going to be able to tell you much about it,” Hancock said. “We're happy with where we are and not quite to the finish line yet.”

Sources believe that ESPN is leaning toward potentially paying College Football Playoff a gargantuan sum of $1.3 billion for the new deal that would start in 2026.