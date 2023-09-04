Shannon Sharpe made his debut on ESPN's “First Take” Monday morning next to Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe, who was co-host with Skip Bayless on FS1's “Undisputed” for the last seven years, had a few hiccups when next to his new partner.

Sharpe called Smith “Skip” a few times and apologized. Smith, who wanted Sharpe on the show, gave him some grace.

Shannon Sharpe: "You know what, Skip [Bayless]?" Stephen A. Smith: "It's okay. It's okay." Shannon: "It's been 7 years." 😭pic.twitter.com/3JiOOSXvPT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2023

“It's OK, it's OK,” Smith said. “It's alright, I got you.”

Sharpe made his final appearance on “Undisputed” June 13. He recently agreed to bring his podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” over to “The Volume,” which is a platform owned by FS1's Colin Cowherd.

Sharpe will be on “First Take” with Smith Mondays and Tuesdays during the football season, according to ESPN.

Sharpe, who is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He received four first-team All-Pro honors during his career and was a three-time Super Bowl champion. He also holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game by a tight end (214).

Sharpe emerged as a popular talk show host next to Bayless on “Undisputed.” Fans love his personality and especially his fandom of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, which had led to several hilarious debates with Bayless, who is one of James' biggest critics.

Smith and Sharpe will now debate each other. They are expected to have the biggest sports talk show since Smith has been a longtime host of “First Take” and Sharpe gained massive popularity with FS1.