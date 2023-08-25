As college football is set to kick off this weekend, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid has released a list of the top 10 HBCU prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. Reed has experience in the HBCU sector as a North Carolina Central alumnus who served as a quarterback for the Eagles from 2010-2013.

Reid's list of 2024 HBCU NFL Draft Prospects is below. To view his full article, click here.

1. Sundiata Anderson, Grambling, DL

Anderson has received a lot of buzz coming into the season as he has been selected to multiple preseason award watchlist and was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist on this week. Reid is also very high on him, saying, “He's a versatile edge rusher who generates a ton of pressure on the quarterback and can win in multiple ways, with the body flexibility to dip and turn the corner past blockers. Anderson also has the skill set to drop in coverage.”

Anderson had a standout 2022 season, finishing 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. He hope to both make a difference for a Grambling State team looking to regain it's past glory while also improving his draft stock.

2. Anim Dankwah, Howard, OL

Dankwah is definitely a player to watch this season. The Bison offensive lineman in 6'8″, 365 pounds and was the key to a successful season last year. Per Reid, Dankwah started playing football during his junior year as he was originally a soccer player.

“Dankwah only started playing football in his junior year of high school, so he's still working on the details of pass protection, though his wide frame makes it challenging for defenders to get around. His run-blocking sits atop the positive column on his scouting report, as he displays physicality and an ability to connect and run his feet on contact to get movement on both single- and double-team blocks.”

His size is sure to get him notice by scouts during the season, especially during Howard's out-of-conference schedule to start the season.

3. Willie Drew, Virginia State, DB

One of only two Division II players to make the list, Reid is high on Drew's ability to be a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball.

“Drew lacked ball production in his first season, but he led the team with five interceptions and 12 passes defensed in a breakout redshirt junior year. Long and aggressive, he is competitive at the catch point and has a knack for finding the ball in the air.”

Drew, a James Madison transfer, put up quite an impressive stat line for the Trojans in 2022. He finished the season with 40 total tackles (28 solo), 5 interceptions that were returned for 27 total yards, and 12 pass deflections. Drew will be a key as Virginia State hopes to compete in the CIAA North with rival Virginia Union this season.

4. Davius Richard, North Carolina Central, QB

Perhaps the most well-known player on this list, Davius Richard is poised to have a dominant season. Reid spoke glowingly of the current starting quarterback of his alma mater but believes that his game against UCLA is his time to truly show and prove.

“How will Richard respond to a UCLA defense that has a lot of pro-level talent? He's currently a undrafted free agent-level prospect, but a big day against the Bruins could make scouts take notice.”

Richards finished the season with 2,661 passing yards and 25 passing touchdownss while also rushing for 788 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also went toe-to-toe with Shedeur Sanders, completing fifteen out of twenty of his passes and throwing for 171 yards and 1 touchdown. He also showed his dual threat ability, rushing for 97 yards and scoring two touchdowns with his legs.

5. Jarveon Howard, Alcorn, RB

Howard is expected to be one of the best players in black college football after the season he had last year. The Syracuse transfer finished the season with 1,275 yards on 250 attempts and scored 12 touchdowns. He also showed up against non-conference opponent Stephen F. Austin, rushing for 199 yards and scoring 1 touchdown in a close 31-27 loss

Reid his high on Howard's skillset, saying in his article, “A bruising runner and natural tackler-breaker, Howard displays the ability to step through contact and create extra opportunities. He has a compact body frame and enough speed in the open field to reel off explosive plays, but he is a downhill runner who primarily operates out of the pistol.”

6. Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central, DB

Reigning Aeneas Williams Award winner Khalil Baker is poised to make noise again for the defending national champion North Carolina Central Eagles. Baker averaged a team-high 61 tackles (43 solo) as well as 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups. Reid said of the defensive playmaker's game, “He's a versatile and hard-hitting safety who plays from multiple alignments, and he has proven reliable in run support, running the alley and taking good angles to the ball.”

7. Kenny Gallop Jr., Howard, S

Gallop joins teammate Anim Dankwah on Reid's list as HBCU prospects that could be picked up in next year's NFL Draft. Gallop was a tackle machine for Howard, finishing the year with 93 tackles (63 solo). Reid believes that his defensive prowess can play well on the next level.

8. Javan Morgan, Florida A&M, DB

Morgan was also named to the Aeneas Williams award watchlist alongside North Carolina Central's Khalil Baker. He is expected to be a key part of a FAMU defense that lost 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner Isaiah Land as he now plays in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys. Last year, Morgan finished the season with 42 total tackels (31 solo) and led the team with 4 inteceptions that were returned for 97 yards.

Reid says that Morgan needs to take major leaps in his game to make it to the next level and that scouts are watching the game vs. Jackson State and South Florida to see what he can do.

“Expected to once again play multiple roles on the back end for the Rattlers' defense, he must take an even bigger step in coverage and become a more consistent finisher as a tackler in the open field. Many scouts think Morgan could transition to nickel corner in the future.”

9. Tairiq Stewart, North Carolina A&T, OL

Reid is high on Stewart, a starting offensive tackle for North Carolina A&T.

“The quick feet and length of Stewart are his biggest assets, as he makes it difficult for pass-rushers to beat him cleanly around the edge. But he's also a physical run-blocker, supporting one of the best rushing attacks in the FCS.”

Stewart looks to contribute to a winning formula as the Aggies transition to the CAA.

10. Matthew Foster, Virginia State, OL

The final player featured on Reid's list is CIAA star Matthew Foster. Reid spoke highly of his ability to create lanes as a run blocker.

“As a run-blocker, Foster displays awareness and determination as a finisher while running his feet on contact. He just needs to get stronger, as he faces challenges in creating consistent movement.”

Reid says the 2022 CIAA offensive lineman of the year needs to show and prove against tough competition in 2023.