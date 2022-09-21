Esports Agency Prodigy allies with Performance Startup Adamas

Prodigy Agency, representing prominent names in esports like Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, and Kacper “Inspired” Sloma, has partnered up with premier esports performance startup Adamas.

In a press release sent to ClutchPoints Gaming, the announcement included the agency’s sentiments to “continue putting #PlayersFirst.” The partnership with Adamas Esports follows after Prodigy’s previous tie-in with Gscience, a similar performance startup. Adamas has since acquired Gscience, and now operates as one.

“The health and performance of our players is key to what we do at Prodigy, and we are excited to partner with global leaders Adamas Esports to provide our players with world-class day-to -day support as well as in-tournament support,” said Jérôme Coupez, Founder and CEO of Prodigy Agency. “We really want to keep paving the way for the players, by providing all the support they need, and Adamas Esports is a key element to this vision.”

Adamas Esports CEO also shared a few words. “Agencies, team or orgs neglecting the care, wellness and performance training modern esports athletes need will simply be left behind. Prodigy gets that and is committed to putting their players first. We look forward to innovating new levels of athlete support for the seasons, and years to come.”

This team-up aims to take holistic care of Prodigy’s talents, with Adamas providing “emotional regulation training, simulations that limit outbursts and steady high-stress communication, mindful exercises to help clear the mind and quicken mental wellness and physical training to keep the athletes nimble, alert and balanced,” according to the press release. Adamas will also be present on-site on events to focus on providing aid to the players. They will also be working with “The Prodigies,” Prodigy Agency’s academy program to support players in the grassroot level.

