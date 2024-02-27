Beloved actor Eugene Levy will be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
According to the official website, this will be the 2,773rd star on the famed Blvd.
Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said, “We are very excited to welcome Eugene Levy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to his artistic achievements, Eugene has displayed exceptional dedication to his craft and has become a beloved figure in the industry. His professionalism and genuine passion for his work have garnered him the respect and admiration of his peers, and of course his millions of fans!”
Eugene Levy's films and credentials
Levy is an Emmy-winning actor, producer, and writer. He's been on popular shows, such as Schitt's Creek. Plus, he's appeared in films like American Pie, Bringing Down the House, Cheaper By the Dozen 2, and Father of the Bride Part 2.
Currently, the actor is on The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, which streams on Apple TV+. It involves him visiting intriguing destinations and exploring the local flair.
As for Schitt's Creek, it took home nine Emmy wins for its sixth and final season at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Levy won two Emmys that year for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series. It was created in 2013 with Levy and his son, Daniel. It's a single-cam, character-driven comedy. The father and son pair was the first to win Emmys in the same year.
The ceremony for Eugene Levy will be Friday, March 8, at 11:30 AM PT at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard. You can stream the event online on the Walk of Fame's website.